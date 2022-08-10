SALAMANCA — Just five months after an impressive playoff run to the New York State Class B semifinal, the Allegany-Limestone boys basketball team provided a glimpse of what might come next.

A-L lost five seniors from that 2021-22 team, including three starters, among them Big 30 Player of the Year Tyler Curran. But on Wednesday, the Gators finished a promising summer by winning the Salamanca Summer Basketball League, running away with the championship game against Otto-Eldred, 49-22.

