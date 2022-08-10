SALAMANCA — Just five months after an impressive playoff run to the New York State Class B semifinal, the Allegany-Limestone boys basketball team provided a glimpse of what might come next.
A-L lost five seniors from that 2021-22 team, including three starters, among them Big 30 Player of the Year Tyler Curran. But on Wednesday, the Gators finished a promising summer by winning the Salamanca Summer Basketball League, running away with the championship game against Otto-Eldred, 49-22.
Fourth-seeded A-L earned its spot in the Summer League final by defeating No. 5 Olean in the first round, 54-50, and knocking off previously undefeated No. 1 Salamanca, 50-43.
Rising senior big man Andrew Giardini led the Gators with 12 points while forward Gavin Truman and guard Anthony DeCapua had 10 each. Carson Kwiatkowski added seven points while Michael Frederick scored six.
“(Our) effort was outstanding,” noted A-L assistant coach Patrick Wight. “(We had) energy defensively, which we’ve preached for three or four years now, and they know coming in we’re not going to have all our sets in for the summer, but we’re going to expect that same defensive intensity, that same rebounding energy, which I think again tonight Giardini and Truman just killed on the boards. Same story as last night (in the semifinal) with Salamanca.”
THE GATORS implemented a bigger lineup than usual later this summer with Giardini next to Truman.
“You won’t find two tougher guys. You won’t find two guys that … they might miss a layup but they’re going to get it back and finish the next one,” said Wight, a longtime assistant for Gators coach Glenn Anderson. “There’s never an ‘Oh, I missed, put my head down, jog back.’ It’s play harder, play harder until things go right, which they did tonight. I was beyond impressed with those two playing together, which was kind of a thing we’ve been testing out to see if we can play two bigs together, and the last two nights I’d say yeah, we probably can.”
Giardini, a returning starter, helped distribute the ball from a high-post position, showing his passing touch.
“He’s been playing that spot for us, this will be his third year,” Wight said. “He was a football quarterback for a while, so we know he can see the floor, we know he understands lanes, we know he understands spacing. Like I told these guys before the game, I told (Salamanca) coach (Adam) Bennett, and coach (Derrick, O-E) Francis, he’s the missing link. We haven’t had him all summer, but when he catches it in the middle, he knows what we expect, he’s our coach on the floor, he’s a third-year senior that’s come a long way.”
Wight credited two A-L constants, defense and rebounding, for putting the Gators in a strong position the summer after their playoff run.
“In Summer League you’re going to have games when you don’t have your offense,” he said. “Defense and rebounding, if you can do those two things well, you’re going to be in games. It’ll get you some easy layups like we got tonight and it extends that lead a little more and more.”
Landon Francis led Otto-Eldred with 11 points and Shene Thomas had seven points.
O-E kept it close early, trailing 21-13 at halftime, but struggled out of the break as A-L broke open a 43-18 lead.
Incoming O-E head coach Derrick Francis, who will step into the lead role after assisting Steve Bell, saw encouraging signs this summer, even if his team fell short in the championship.
“First of all, Salamanca, they run a really good summer program,” Francis said. “When you’re facing Oleans and Salamancas and Allegany-Limestones and Southwesterns, we want to play against the best around and that’s all part of it. If you want to be the best, you’ve got to play the best. The numbers this year were really good for us, we had a really good summer. Allegany-Limestone, they’ve really improved this summer. They’re working really hard, they’ve got a very good coach, staff, everything.
“I’m proud of my guys. We battled. This time of year is tough when — I mean, we’re not making excuses — when our guys are starting football and there’s some mental exhaustion right now. But we got beat fair and square and they’re really good.”