SALAMANCA — A veteran of the Penn-York Junior Golf League ahead of his age 18 season, Spencer Cornelius took a business-as-usual approach to Monday’s league opening tournament.
After the first nine holes, the Bradford, Pa. native Cornelius trailed leader Curtis Barner of Kane by three strokes. But Cornelius’ back half score of 33 put him over the top with a 1-over par score of 71. Barner was the runner-up in the Division I boys (age 16-18) with a 74.
The defending Division I champion, Cornelius’ latest win also marked his third straight at Elkdale.
“I’ve always liked Elkdale,” said Cornelius, a member at Pine Acres. “I’ve played here a lot as a younger kid. I thought the course fit my game pretty well.
“It went pretty good,” he added of the round. “I didn’t make any big mistakes. I had a few good looks for birdies that didn’t go in, but really consistent.”
Overall, the season opener saw higher scores on a windy day. Penn-York had 96 golfers split into divisions by age and gender, the strongest turnout being in the Division I boys, with 34 golfers.
Cornelius, who plans to study professional golf management at Methodist University next year, took his first step toward a repeat championship in the top boys’ division, collecting the maximum 10 points. He said he enjoys playing on the five different area courses each year and seeing many of the same faces each time.
“I got it last year, I want to do it,” Cornelius said. “It’s just putting together a few good rounds and getting it done.”
In the boys’ Division II (ages 14-15, 18 holes), Bartlett Country Club’s Ryan Lechner shot an 85, edging out Cardinal Hills’ Carter Davis with an 86.
The Division III Boys (ages 12-13) needed an all-in-the-family playoff after nine holes. Matthew Beaver prevailed in the first playoff hole over his cousin Nick Beaver — both from Cardinal Hills — after both shot a 40.
Matthew’s younger brother, Kaysen Beaver (Cardinal Hills), earned a trophy of his open in Division IV (age 11-under, 9 modified holes). Kaysen’s score of 48 edged out Dominik Myers (Bartlett) and Carter Crabtree (Chautauqua), who both had a 49.
— Bolivar Country Club’s Rylee Thompson earned the first Division I Girls trophy of the season. Thompson’s score fo 47 after nine holes put her just one stroke ahead of runner-up Olivia Schott (Coudersport).
A student at Oswayo Valley, Thompson sees Penn-York as the start of her golf season before Pennsylvania starts high school play in the fall.
“(It went) really well,” she said of the opening round. “I went from last year shooting in the 50s to this year I just started shooting in the 40s, so I’m really happy with how today turned out.”
Thompson added of her goals this summer, “Hopefully shooting mid-40s now, taking off the strokes from all the putting and chipping.”
The girls’ Division I had just three golfers for the first week, but with eight signed up, Thompson expects some increased competition over the summer.
“I’m looking forward to playing with more girls,” she said. “This is the most we’ve had (signed up).”
Aliya Corignani (Pine Acres) earned the first-place trophy in Division III (ages 12-13) with a score of 60. Eva Militello (Orchard Park) won Division IV with a 57 from the modified tees.
After taking next Monday off for July 4th, Penn-York returns to play Monday, July 11, at The Pennhills Club in Bradford, Pa.
Listed below are the top 10 scores by division for the first week of Penn-York Junior Golf: