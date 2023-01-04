FRANKLINVILLE — It was the first game for the Franklinville boys basketball team in 18 days following a long holiday break.
It was the first game for Portville in 15 days.
But the lengthy gap between contests truly only showed for one of them.
Aidan DeFazio poured in 35 points and Portville used stifling defense over the final three quarters to roll past Franklinville, 63-27, in the first of two non-league matchups between the squads on Wednesday.
DeFazio, just a freshman, buried all six of Portville’s 3-pointers and was a perfect 3-for-3 at the line as part of his effort. Portville held a 16-11 first-quarter lead after a competitive first quarter, but held the home Panthers to quarters of just three, six and seven points the rest of the way while building a 20-point halftime lead and maintaining control from there.
“Their press frustrated us,” Franklinville coach Scott Shenk said. “We had a couple of turnovers. We struggled against the press; we couldn’t hit the middle and break it open. When we did break it, we weren’t able to convert at the other end, and they capitalized on a lot of our turnovers, which is kind of what buried us tonight.”
Cole Faulkner added 12 points for Portville (1-5). PCS won for the first time this season after an 0-5 pre-Christmas mark that included three losses by a combined nine points. Grant Cornell totaled nine points while Bretton Blecha pulled down seven rebounds for Franklinville (3-4). It was the second time this season that FCS was held below 30 points.
In a physical game, only 13 total fouls were called; Portville went 5-for-5 at the line while Franklinville didn’t attempt a free throw.
“It was a very physical game; I remember kind of yelling, ‘it’s not a football game,” Shenk said. “It’s not like (the officiating) was lopsided. As much as we weren’t getting the calls, they weren’t either. But to take zero free throws in a game, that’s kind of unheard of.”