ALBANY — The New York DEC’s Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) helps qualifying landowners and resource managers implement site-specific deer management on their lands to address crop damage and forest regeneration problems and to conduct custom deer management.
It also helps protect areas of sensitive and rare plants and enhances municipal deer harvest.
DEC issues a special DMAP permit and a determined number of DMAP deer tags to a landowner or group of landowners whose property(s) is in need of site-specific deer management. DMAP is a hunting program. Permits and tags are valid for use only during the open deer hunting seasons and can only be used by licensed hunters. Only antlerless deer may be taken under the authority of a DMAP permit.
To learn more about DMAP, determine if you are eligible, and to download a DMAP application, visit Deer Management Assistance Program on DEC's website. The DMAP application deadline is August 1, 2020.
DEC offers online bowhunter education course
Hunters in New York can earn their bowhunter education certificate online. A bowhunter education certificate is required for hunters who use a bow and arrow to hunt deer or bear.
All hunters must also complete a mandatory hunter education course before purchasing a hunting license.
All in-person bowhunter education courses have been canceled since March due to COVID-19. The online course provides an opportunity for new archery hunters to get their required bowhunter education certificates before the fall hunting seasons begin.
The online course takes about six hours to complete and is open to New York State residents age 11 and older, but only those 12 or older may purchase a hunting license.
Students who successfully complete the online bowhunter education course and pass the final exam will receive their bowhunter education certificate. The cost of the course is $30. The online course will be available through Aug.31.