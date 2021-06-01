ALLEGANY — Anthony DeCapua was a triple-winner leading the Allegany-Limestone boys track and field team past Dunkirk on Tuesday, 116-22.
DeCapua won the 800, 110 hurdles and high jump.
Ahren Faller (shot put, discus), Jake Brink (1,600, 3,200) and Zack Krenzel (400 hurdles, pole vault) won two events each. Damion Bish won the long jump and Jake Herbert won the triple jump.
Dunkirk’s Nick Mursowicz won the 100, 200 and 400 for all three of the Marauders’ wins.
“We had several PRs (personal records) tonight, obviously by the score it was a good meet for us,” A-L coach Mike Wilber said. “They were very low on numbers but their sprinter (Nick Mursowicz) was very good. He won the 100, 200 and 400 with solid times. For our whole group I was pleased with the amount of personal bests we had, that’s a good sign for where we are at this point in the season.”
Portville 117, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 13
Portville 94, West Valley 33
PORTVILLE — Braxton Stone (both hurdles) and Lucas Smith (shot put, discus) both claimed two individual firsts to key Portville to a pair of wins.
Hunter Griffin (triple jump) and Ben Isaman (800) each won one event and ran on two winning relay teams while Jayden Lassiter (100), Christian Gariepy (3,200) and Bryan Randolph (high jump) all had one first and assisted on one winning relay team for the Panthers.
For West Valley, Chris Amodeo was a triple-winner, taking the 200, 400 and long jump.
Pioneer 78, Williamsville South 64
WILLIAMSVILLE — Joe Stover won three events — the 100, 200 and long jump — to pace Pioneer (2-2).
Ryan Karp (110 hurdles, 400 hurdles) and Alex Coder (shot put, discus) were both individual double-winners. Walker Bekiel won the 400 and Justin Halford took the pole vault for the Panthers.
Chautauqua Lake 115, Salamanca 15
MAYVILLE — Arlen Newark (1,600, long jump) and Grant Gillman (both hurdles) each had a pair of second-place finishes for Salamanca.
Chautauqua Lake took first place in every event. Salamanca fell to 0-6 (0-5).
Southwestern 123, Olean 17
OLEAN — Nate Gabler had the lone first-place finish for Olean, winning the pole vault at 10-feet-0.
Miracle Berakah (100, 200, 400) and Vance Alvarez (long jump, triple jump, high jump) were triple-winners for Southwestern. Nate Lewis (1,600, 3,200) and Jaden Kinnear (110 hurdles, 400 hurdles) won two events each.
AT PORTVILLE
100: Lassiter (P) :11.6; 200: Amodeo (WV) :24.4; 400: Amodeo (WV) :55.2; 800: Isaman (P) 2:19.6; 1,600: Tharnish (WV) 5:20.1; 3,200: Gariepy (P) 11:40.9; 400 relay: Portville (Holcomb, Randolph, Griffin, Lassiter) :47.3; 1,600 relay: Portville (Szymanski, Isaman, Griffin, Dean) 3:56.7; 3,200 relay: Portville (Szymanksi, Gariepy, Snyder, Isaman) 10:31.5; 110 hurdles: Stone (P) :17.4; 400 hurdles: Stone (P) 1:11.5; long jump: Amodeo (WV) 17-10; triple jump: Griffin (P) 33-10; high jump: Randolph (P) 5-4; shot put: Smith (P) 38-5; discus: Smith (P) 112-5; pole vault: not contested.
AT WILLIAMSVILLE
100: Stover (P) 11.5; 200: Stover (P) 23.8; 400: Bekial (P) 51.9; 800: Mack (WS) 2:19; 1,600: Carmen (WS) 5:33; 3,200: Carmen (WS) 11:47; 400 relay: Williamsville South 46.1; 1,600 relay: Pioneer (Karp, Wiseman, Capolla, Bekial) 3:51; 3,200 relay: Williamsville South 9:26; 110 hurdles: Karp (P) 17.5; 400 hurdles: Karp (P) 1:02; long jump: Stover (P) 19-7; triple jump: (WS) 37-8; high jump: Long (WS) 5-4; shot put: Coder (P) 36-11; discus: Coder (P) 108-0; pole vault: Halford (P) 9-6.
AT ALLEGANY
100: Mursowicz (D) 11.7; 200: Mursowicz (D) 23.6; 400: Mursowicz (D) 54.8; 800: DeCaupa (AL) 2:22.3; 1,600: Brink (AL) 4:46.1; 3,200: Brink (AL) 10:31.3; 400 relay: Allegany-Limestone (Herbert, Faller, Emery, Palmer) 49.0; 1,600 relay: Allegany-Limestone (Herbert, Brink, Bish, DeCapua) 3:52.0; 3,200 relay: Allegany-Limestone (Brink, Wisniewski, Krenzel, Voegelin) 9:59.5; 110 hurdles: DeCapua (AL) 18.9; 400 hurdles: Krenzel (AL) 1:06.9; long jump: Bish (AL) 15-11; triple jump: Herbert (AL) 33-1.5; high jump: DeCapua (AL) 5-6; shot put: Faller (AL) 36-6.5; discus: Faller (AL) 99-4; pole vault: Krenzel (AL) 10-0.
AT OLEAN
100: Berakah (SW) 11.6; 200: Berakah (SW) 23.9; 400: Berakah (SW) 53.2; 800: Shutters (SW) 2:03.9; 1,600: Lewis (SW) 4:51.7; 3,200: Lewis (SW) 10:44; 400 relay: Southwestern 49.0; 1,600 relay: Southwestern 3:39.1; 3,200 relay: Southwestern 11:09; 110 hurdles: Kinnear (SW) 16.8; 400 hurdles: Kinnear (SW) 1:04.7; long jump: Alvarez (SW) 18-7.5; triple jump: Alvarez (SW) 37-6.25; high jump: Alvarez (SW) 5-6; shot put: Wigren (SW) 41-6; discus: Vanderzyden (SW) 106-5; pole vault: Gabler (O) 6-6.