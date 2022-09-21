JAMESTOWN — A 56th minute header from Anthony DeCapua broke a scoreless tie, leading the Allegany-Limestone boys soccer team past Southwestern Wednesday night.

Ryan Ruolo’s pass set up DeCapua’s header, the lone goal in a 1-0 victory for the Gators, who improved to 4-0 in CCAA Div. I West games and 7-2 overall.

