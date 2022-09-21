JAMESTOWN — A 56th minute header from Anthony DeCapua broke a scoreless tie, leading the Allegany-Limestone boys soccer team past Southwestern Wednesday night.
Ryan Ruolo’s pass set up DeCapua’s header, the lone goal in a 1-0 victory for the Gators, who improved to 4-0 in CCAA Div. I West games and 7-2 overall.
“We struggled for most of the night in the middle of the field and this was one time we got the ball to the outside,” A-L coach Jon Luce said. “Ryan beat his defender, crushed it to the outside and Anthony headed it into the back of the net.”
A-L goalkeeper Jack Conroy made four saves for a shutout.
After a 1-0 loss at Fillmore on Saturday, the Gators bounced back in a similarly low-scoring game. The win keeps A-L atop the division standings, dropping Southwestern to 4-1 in the West.
“I thought we did OK, we lacked energy for a better part of the game but we were able to hold them out of the net long enough for us to counter attack beginng in the seocnd half,” Luce said. “Even after we scored, we held possesion little bit and kept the tempo of the game in our favor.”
CCAA I WESTFredonia 2, Olean 1FREDONIA — Salvatore Tabone’s first-half penalty kick and Sam Murphy’s rebound goal in the second half lifted Fredonia, denying Olean a chance at its first win.
Brody Frame scored for 25 minutes into the game, putting a rebound into the back of the net. Goalkeeper Josh Gardner made eight saves for the Huskies.
The Huskies (0-8, 0-4) suffered their fourth consecutive one-goal loss and fifth of the season.
“It was a really well played game,” Olean coach Jim Charles said. “We seemed to be putting some things together and we hope that continues on Saturday when we go up against Portville.”
Andrew Cohen made three saves for Fredonia (5-3-1, 3-2).
CCAA III EASTRandolph 4, Ellicottville 3ELLICOTTVILLE — A 3-0 halftime deficit did not deter Randolph, as the Cardinals rattled off four second-half goals to stun Ellicottville.
Griffin Nelson led Randolph with two assists on the first two goals, then scored the last two himself. Drew Hind scored the first RCS goal and Cooper Hoffman scored the second and assisted on the last two.
Sam Edwards led Ellicottville with two first-half goals in the 24th and 30th minutes to take a 2-0 lead, the first assisted by E.J. Doherty. Maddox Johnson had the third goal in the 35th minute, assisted by Aiden Harrington.
Portville 6, Pine Valley/Gowanda 0PORTVILLE — Portville’s six goals in the first half made for a comfortable second half, rolling to the league victory.
Michale Cole and Cole Faukner both scored two goals for the Panthers (5-3-1, 3-1-1).
Brady Herman scored once with two assists, Bryan Randolph had a goal and an assist and Simon Szymanski had an assist. Portville goalkeeper Troy VanSickle made two saves to preserve a shutout.
For Pine Valley/Gowanda (1-6, 1-4), Sawyer Bradigan made 12 saves in goal.
Cassadaga Valley/Falconer 3, Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0SALAMANCA — Christian Wilshire put Cassadaga Valley/Falconer ahead in the 29th minute and Roger Markham and Alex Reynolds each had second-half goals to deny Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley.
Reynolds had two assists and Wilshire assisted on another.
Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley fell to 0-8. Ashton Clark-Sanford made an astonishing 28 saves to keep his team in the game.