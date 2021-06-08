OLEAN — The Allegany-Limestone boys track and field team had the edge in just about every area:
Sprints and distance runs. Relays and hurdles. Field events.
It all equated to mostly one-sided victory over its backyard rivals.
Anthony DeCapua was part of four victories — taking individual firsts in the 100, 400 and high jump and leading off the winning 3,200 relay team — to power the Gators past Olean, 84-56, on Tuesday.
Zack Krenzel (both hurdles) and Jake Brink (1,600, 3,200) were both double-winners while Daniel Casey took the 800 and anchored the winning 1,600 relay team and Noah Paterniti won the pole vault for the Gators, who took two of three relays and 13 of 17 firsts overall.
Jason Copella claimed the long jump and triple jump and was part of the winning 1,600 relay team while Logan Cowles won the discus for Olean.
West Valley 61, SC/F’ville 53SC/Forestville 64, Catt.-LV 40DUNKIRK — Jack Tharnish won both the 1,600 and 3,200 and West Valley captured both throwing events en route to victory.
Rodney Boberg (400 hurdles) and Zach Tharnish (triple jump) each added firsts while Jadon Schoepflin claimed the shot put and Nolan Spencer the discus for the Wildcats. Hunter Larson (100, 200, long jump) was a triple-winner for Silver Creek/Forestville while John Visnesky (high jump) and Aiden Hoover (110 hurdles) each had an individual first for Cattaraugus-Little Valley.
Pioneer 113, West Seneca East 24YORKSHIRE — Triple-winner Joe Stover led Pioneer in its dual meet finale, winning the 100-meter dash, the 200 and the long jump for the Panthers (3-2 in ECIC Div. III).
Walker Bekiel (400, triple jump) and Ryan Karp (110 hurdles, 400 hurdles) were double-winners for the Panthers. Tyler Bley (800), Mike Domster (3,200), Nick Green (high jump), Aiden McCarty (shot put) and Justin Halford (pole vault) also won events.
Franklinville/Ellicottville 101, Westfield 38FRANKLINVILLE — Noah Steinbroner (100, 200), Maddox Bush (1,600, high jump) and Connor Terwilliger (110 hurdles, triple jump) all won two events to power Franklinville/Ellicottville.
Cayden Hatch (400), Michael Stewart (800) and John Tinelli (400 hurdles) each had one individual first and were part of a winning relay team while Steinbroner and Terwilliger assisted the first-place 400 and 1,600 relay team, respectively, for the Titans (5-1).
Lincoln Paternosh captured both throwing events for Westfield/Brocton.
Gowanda 71, Salamanca 39GOWANDA — Noah Vogtli won four events — the 100-meter dash, 200, triple jump and long jump — to pace Gowanda (2-3).
Gowanda also had three double-winners, Elliott Jackson (800, 1,600), Dylan Harbison (high jump, 400 hurdles) and Josh Covert-Freeman (shot put, discus) and Seth Kaminski took the 3,200.
Salamanca’s Arlen Newark won the 400 hurdles and also was part of the winning 1,600-meter relay team for the Warriors (0-7, 0-6).
Both teams are set to compete in Saturday’s CCAA Div. II meet at 10 a.m. in Gowanda.
AT GOWANDA Gowanda 71, Salamanca 39
100: Vogtli (G) 11.7; 200: Jackson (G) 26.7; 400: Vogtli (G) 1:03.2; 800: Twoguns (G) 2:45.2; 1,600: Twoguns (G) 5:53.5; 3,200: Kaminski (G) 15:32.3; 400 relay: not held; 1,600 relay: Salamanca (Newark, Gillman, Green, Gebauer) 4:51.7; 3,200 relay: not held; 110 hurdles: Harbison (G) 19.1; 400 hurdles: Arlen Newark (S) 1:03.9; long jump: Vogtli (G) 16-5.75; triple jump: Vogtli (G) 34-4.5; high jump: Dylan Harbison (G) 4-4; shot put: Covert-Freeman (G) 28-5; discus: Covert-Freeman (G) 78-2; pole vault: not held.
AT YORKSHIRE Pioneer 113, West Seneca East 24
100: J. Stover (P) 11.5; 200: J. Stover (P) 24.0; 400: Bekiel (P) 54.1; 800: Bley (P) 2:22; 1,600: Jureck (WS) 5:10; 3,200: Domster (P) 12:13; 400 relay: Pioneer (Ellis, Green, K. Stover, J. Stover) 46.2; 1,600 relay: Pioneer (Karp, Wiseman, Capolla, Bekiel) 3:51; 3,200 relay: Pioneer (Bekiel, Bley, Wiseman, Capolla) 9:54; 110 hurdles: Karp (P) 17.2; 400 hurdles: Karp (P) 1:02.1; long jump: J. Stover (P) 19-4; triple jump: Bekiel (P) 35-5; high jump: Green (P) 5-6; shot put: McCarthy (P) 35-5; discus: Simmons (WS) 107-0; pole vault: Halford (P) 9-0.
AT DUNKIRK West Valley 61, SC/Forestville 53 SC/Forestville 64, Catt.-LV 40
100: Larson (SC) :12.2; 200: Larson (SC) :25.6; 400: Perryman (SC) :58.1; 800: Procknal (SC) 2:33.5; 1,600: J. Tharnish (WV) 5:08.4; 3,200: J. Tharnish (WV) 11:53.7; 400 relay: SC/Forestville (Larson, Woleben, Baker, Tenamore) :53.4; 1,600 relay: SC/Forestville (Procknal, Azzarella, Perryman, Grisanti) 4:26.2; 3,200 relay: not contested; 110 hurdles: Hoover (CLV) :20.9; 400 hurdles: Boberg (WV) 1:10.4; long jump: Larson (SC) 16-5; triple jump: Z. Tharnish (WV) 32-5; high jump: Visnesky (CLV) 4-10; shot put: Schoepflin (WV) 35-4 1/2; discus: Spencer (WV) 91-6; pole vault: not contested.
AT FRANKLINVILLE Frank./Eville 101, Westfield 38
100: Steinbroner (FE) :11.3; 200: Steinbroner (FE) :23.2; 400: Hatch (FE) :55.4; 800: Stewart (FE) 2:19.9; 1,600: Bush (FE) 5:11.0; 3,200: Riling (FE) 11:27.0; 400 relay: Frank.Eville (Livingston, Mather, Steinbroner, Slavinski) :49.8; 1,600 relay: Frank.Eville (Terwilliger, J. Tinelli, Conroy, Hatch) 3:59.1; 3,200 relay: Frank/Eville (Conroy, Benatovich, Shortz, Stewart) 9:35.6; 110 hurdles: Terwilliger (FE) :16.0; 400 hurdles: J. Tinelli (FE) 1:14.0; long jump: Earresi (W) 19-4; triple jump: Terwilliger (FE) 38-9 1/2; high jump: Bush (FE) 6-0; shot put: Paternosh (W) 39-10; discus: Paternosh (W) 109-10; pole vault: W. Tinelli (FE) 9-9.
AT OLEAN Allegany-Limestone 84, Olean 56
100: DeCapua (AL) :11.6; 200: Palmer (AL) :26.0; 400: DeCapua (AL) :53.1; 800: Casey (AL) 2:11.1; 1,600: Brink (AL) 4:44.0; 3,200: Brink (AL) 10:18.1; 400 relay: Olean (Ramadhan, Windus, Copella, Gabler) :48.4; 1,600 relay: Allegany-Limestone (Bish, Higgs, Voegelin, Casey) 4:05.9; 3,200 relay: Allegany-Limestone (DeCapua, Bish, Voegelin, Higgs) 9:43.6; 110 hurdles: Krenzel (AL) :19.5; 400 hurdles: Krenzel (AL) 1:09.1; long jump: Copella (O) 18-1 1/2; triple jump: Copella (O) 37-10 1/2; high jump: DeCapua (AL) 5-6; shot put: Lea (AL) 36-5 1/2; discus: Cowles (AL) 1:12.4; pole vault: Paterniti (AL) 10-6.