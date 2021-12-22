ALLEGANY — Anthony DeCapua scored 16 points with eight rebounds, two steals and two assists to pace the Allegany-Limestone boys basketball team Wednesday night in a narrow win over Wellsville.
Andrew Giardini had 12 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Gators (4-2) as they held off the Lions, 46-44.
“I thought Andrew Giardini had a huge fourth quarter,” A-L coach Glenn Anderson said. “I think he had seven or eight of his 12 points in the fourth and if he wasn’t getting them he was getting the assists on some backdoor cuts. He got us buckets whenever we needed them.”
Eli Schmidt scored 18 points for Wellsville (4-3). Logan Dunbar added 12 points and Alex Perkins had 11 points.
“You always know it’s going to be tough whenever you play Wellsville,” Anderson added. “They play that pack line defense, everything you get inside the 3-point line will be contested and earned. We made four 3-pointers in the first quarter. You hit a couple threes, that loosens things up a little bit. They’re so well coached, they run their stuff so well. They’re always tough.”
NON-LEAGUEBelfast 52, Archbishop Walsh 34BELFAST — Anthony Logue poured in a game-high 25 points, including four 3-pointers, to pace Belfast.
Matt Weaver added 15 points for the Bulldogs and Kadin Logue scored 10 points.
Russell Maine scored 13 points for Archbishop Walsh.
Salamanca 73, Springville 36
SPRINGVILLE — Lucus Brown scored 20 points for Salamanca, leading the Warriors (4-1) to their third straight victory.
Harley Hoag added 15 points and Jaxson Ross scored 10 points for Salamanca. The Warriors led 21-2 after the first quarter and 46-12 at halftime.
“We got off to a great start,” Salamanca coach Adam Bennett said. We played great defense, got out in transition, got some easy ones. It was a solid game from everyone tonight. I loved our defensive intensity and couldn’t be happier with the result.”
Max Perry had 13 points for Springville.
Andover/Whitesville 55, Hammondsport 43
HAMMONDSPORT — CJ Estep scored 33 points for Andover/Whitesville (2-5), leading his team to its second win of the season.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 68, Gowanda 64
CATTARAUGUS — John Visnesky scored 26 points with 13 rebounds and six steals, leading Cattaraugus-Little Valley (6-1) to its third straight win.
Josh Halterman added 15 points for the T-Wolves, while Clayton Frentz had 12 points and Gage Furl marked six rebounds with seven steals.
For Gowanda (0-3), Quentin Centner scored 22 points and Tyler Smith had 12 points.
“We ended up a little shorthanded tonight with an injury or two and had some foul trouble,” CLV coach Josh Forster noted. “All of our guys stepped up in one way or another to get this win. The hard work and never give up attitude was really on display tonight.”