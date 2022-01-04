DAYTON, Ohio — It was a forgettable night for the St. Bonaventure women's basketball team, as Bona fell to league favorite Dayton, 90-43, in their Atlantic 10 opener on Tuesday at UD Arena.
Tianna Johnson and Nikki Oppenheimer finished with eight points apiece while Taylor Napper added seven tallies for the Bonnies (8-4, 0-1), who were playing without leading scorer Asianae Johnson due to illness.
The Flyers jumped out to an early double-digit lead in the first quarter, closing the period on a 10-0 run to take a 27-6 advantage. Dayton (10-3, 1-0) shot 6-of-7 from beyond the arc in the first half, including four 3-pointers from graduate student Erin Whalen.
Momentum stayed with the Flyers in the second quarter as the hosts took a commanding lead, 46-13, into the half, hitting on 50 percent of their shots (17-of-34) from the floor
Unfortunately for the visitors, Dayton carried its first-half shooting barrage into the second half, pushing its lead to 60-21 midway through the third quarter.
Erin Whalen led the Flyers with a game-high 27 points. Dayton led by as many as 53, holding an 86-33 advantage with 4:46 remaining.
The Bonnies head back out on the road Saturday to take on Duquesne. Tip-off is slated for 2 p.m.