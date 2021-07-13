BRADFORD, Pa. — After missing the first round of the Penn-York Junior Golf league two weeks ago, Michael Davis was king of the top boys’ division’s second stop Monday at The Pennhills Club.
Davis’ score of 72, two shots over par for the course, placed him three shots better than Division I runner-up Kamdyn McClain, each of whom represented Bartlett Country Club.
Despite the gaps in between Monday morning’s rain that made the course playable, precipitation left over from the day before caused wet conditions. That, Davis said, helped his game.
“Being really wet helped me control the spin around the greens,” Davis said. “My chipping was on, too. Being able to control the ball flight better. Lowering it down, controlling the spin and everything.”
McClain, who with Davis are Big 30 standouts from Olean and Allegany-Limestone, respectively agreed.
“The wetness really impacted the round,” McClain said. “I think it made the course a little bit easier, actually. I hit my driver real well, but didn’t hit too many wedge shots. Just a solid round of golf, nothing really special.”
McClain tallied 37 strokes on the first nine before finishing the back nine in 38.
“I put a lot of spin on shots that don’t normally have that much spin on them,” McClain said. “Greens weren’t running as fast as they normally would, so you can attack pins a little bit better.”
Spencer Cornelius (Pine Acres), who finished first at Elkdale Country Club in Salamanca, the tour’s first stop, finished third in the top division after carding a 6-over 76.
Avery Salvaggio (Cardinal Hills) won the top girls’ division with a score of 50 across nine holes. Salvaggio, who also missed the first round of the circuit, said that she played better than she had expected to on Monday.
“My putting was really good today,” Salvaggio said. “My drives, they could have been a bit better. It was really wet, but I wasn’t in too many bad spots for it to really affect me. So I was okay with it.”
League director Kyle Henzel said that 88 of the 110 competitors registered for the tour played at Pennhills on Monday. The course’s conditions, he said, were much better than they would have been to the north at Bartlett CC in Olean, where seemingly constant Sunday rain had left the course saturated.
Kaden Heckman (Pennhills) was victorious in boys’ Division II, taking the 14-15 age group with a score of 76. This was Heckman’s second consecutive Penn-York victory, as the 13-year-old had won the Elkdale stop with an 82 while playing up a division.
Carter Davis (Cardinal Hills) shot a 40 across nine holes to win boys’ Division III (ages 12-13), while Makenna Heckman (Pennhills) was the girls’ Division III champion with a 47. Heckman joined her brother, Kaden, in winning their respective divisions at each of the tour’s first two stops.
Jamin Bell (Kane) won the Division IV boys’ modified competition, the circuit’s largest age group at 11-and-under, with a score of 42. Eva Militello (Orchard Park) won for the second time this year with a 72.
The junior golf tour will head back across the state line on July 19 for its next installment, which will be held at Wellsville Country Club in Wellsville, New York.