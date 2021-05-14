ALLEGANY — Michael Davis fashioned an impressive 1-under par 34 to capture medalist honors and lead the Allegany-Limestone golf team to a 40-15 triumph over Portville on Friday at Birch Run Golf Course.
Cole Lechner and Braden Johnson each posted a 40 while Andy Rohrs and Alex Arabatzis had a 41 and 42, respectively, for the Gators (6-0, 5-0).
Jack Pagett led Portville (1-3, 1-2) with a 46.
GOLF
Fredonia 28, Olean 27
OLEAN — Kamdyn McClain carded a 44 to earn medalist honors and Talan Stitt added a 47, but Olean (3-5, 3-4) was edged by a point.
Ryan Kelly led three golfers in the 40s with a 46 for Fredonia (4-0).
TENNIS
Olean 5, Salamanca 0
OLEAN — Mark Brown, Isaac Moses and Alex Blehar each earned straight-sets singles victories to guide Olean in its season-opener.
The Huskies picked up forfeits in both of the doubles matches. Salamanca started the year 0-1.
GOLF
AT BIRCH RUN GC
Allegany-Limestone: Davis 34, Lechner 40, Johnson 40, Rohrs 41, Arabatzis 42
Portville: Pagett 46, Langdon 50, Perkins 52, Mathes 59, Harmon 73
AT BARTLETT CC
Fredonia: Kelly 46, Hoffman 49, Kawski 49, Bird 50, Morris 59
Olean: McClain 44, Stitt 47, Wilber 51, Brokaw 52, Taylor 54
BOYS TENNIS
AT SALAMANCA
Olean 5, Salamanca 0
Olean: Mark Brown (O) 6-0, 6-1 Valvo; Isaac Moses (O) 6-0, 6-0 Mattison; Alex Blehar (O) 6-0, 6-0 Duhan
Salamanca: Linderman/Boutillette (O) fft.; Hall/Martinelli (O) fft.