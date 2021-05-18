SALAMANCA — Medalist Michael Davis led the Allegany-Limestone boys golf team to three wins on Tuesday as the Gators defeated Salamanca 35-20, Ellicottville 33-17 and Cattaraugus-Little Valley 40-15 at Elkdale Country Club.
Davis carded a 34, one under par. Also for A-L (9-0, 8-0), Andy Rohrs had a 40.
Salamanca defeated Ellicottville 32-23 and CLV 35-20. Ellicottville edged CLV 30.5-24.5.
Jarrett Pond led Salamanca (10-1-1, 6-1) with a 40, Chris Calarco had a 45 for Ellicottville (4-8, 4-6) and Owen Wright had a 49 for CLV (1-5, 1-4).
BOYS GOLFOlean 32, CL/W/S 23Olean 31, Jamestown 34CHAUTAUQUA — Darien Swanson carded a 3-under par 33 to earn medalist honors for Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Sherman (5-11, 3-7), but Olean edged out two team victories at Chautauqua Golf Club.
Kamdyn McClain led the Huskies (7-6, 6-4), shooting par with a 36, while Elliot Wilber had a 42. Evan Maloney led Jamestown (3-12, 2-9) with a 39.
Wellsville 213, Hinsdale 238FRANKLINVILLE — Ethan Bailey recorded a 7-over-par 43 to earn medalist honors and lead Wellsville (7-3).
Mason Parks turned in a 54 for the Lions, while Hinsdale’s top three finishers each shot within three strokes of one another.
Caden Miller (56), Parker Keenan (58) and Henry Schwartz (59) turned in Hinsdale’s lowest scores.
GIRLS GOLFNichols 30, Olean 25FORESTVILLE — Despite a team-high 44 from Marina Heister, Olean (3-5) fell to Nichols, which was led by medalist Lily Zhang’s 41.
Katie Crawford and Sophie Bartman each recorded a 59 for the Huskies.
Sarah Franco-Bila and Ellie Ackerman each shot a 56 for Nichols.
GIRLS LACROSSESalamanca 14, Newfane 10SALAMANCA — Laila Zolner had four goals five draw controls, helping Salamanca (1-0) win its season opener.
Ryleigh John and Marla Warrior scored five goals each and goalie Sydnie John made seven saves.
LATE MONDAYBOYS GOLFSalamanca 38, Ellicottville 16Salamanca 35, Randolph 20Salamanca 35, Portville 20Randolph 27.5, Portville 27.5Randolph 34, Ellicottville 20Portville 32, Ellicottville 22ELLICOTTVILLE — Owen Nelson earned medalist honors for Randolph, carding an 8-over-par 43, as the Cardinals (5-4-2, 4-3-1) won two of their three matches at Holiday Valley.
Jarrett Pond led Salamanca with a 44. Jack Pagett led Portville (2-4-1) with a 47 and Gian Nuzzo had a 50 for Ellicottville.
BOYS GOLFAT ELKDALE CCAllegany-Limestone:
Davis 34, Rohrs 40, Lechner 41, Arabatzis 47, Johnson 48
Ellicottville:
Calarco 45, Nuzzo 50, Kruszynski 61, Coolidge 66, Winship 71
Cattaraugus-Little Valley:
Wright 49, Williams 58, Funk 61, Harvey 73, Ellis 78
Salamanca:
Pond 40, Hedlund 47, Murphy 52, Clark-Sanford 57, Jones 62
AT CHAUTAUQUA GCOlean:
McClain 36, Wilber 42, Brokaw 45, Stitt 46, Camp 57
Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Sherman:
D. Swanson 33, C. Swanson 47, Ferranto 52, Nickerson 55, Riesdel 62
Jamestown:
Maloney 39, Salvaggio 41, Powell 54, Christensen 64, Lumia 70
AT ISCHUA VALLEY GCWellsville:
Bailey 43, Parks 54, Day 58, Wonderling 58, Jordan 59
Hinsdale:
Miller 56, Keenan 58, Schwartz 59, Bra. Bergstrom 65, Bre. Bergstrom 71
AT HOLIDAY VALLEYEllicottville:
Nuzzo 50, Winship 66, Kruszynski 67, Coolidge 78
Salamanca:
Pond 44, Jones 45, Hedlund 46, Clark-Sandford 52, Murphy 52
Portville:
Pagett 47, Perkins 51, Langdon 52, Mathes 68, Harmon 71
Randolph:
O. Nelson 43, G. Nelson 55, Morrison 56, Hind 61, Marshall 68
GIRLS GOLFAT TRI COUNTY CCNichols:
Zhang 41, Franco-Bila 56, Ackerman 56, Darby 69, Farkash 69
Olean: Heister 44, Crawford 59, Bartman 59, VanDerHoff 65