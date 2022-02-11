FILLMORE — Despite Landon Danaher’s 36 points for Bolivar-Richburg, the Fillmore boys basketball team held on for a nailbiter Friday night in Allegany County Div. I action.
The Eagles prevailed with a 68-67 victory on Senior Night, their second win over the Wolverines in a week after winning in Bolivar on Saturday. Fillmore led by as much as 17, and by 11 after the third quarter.
Mitch Ward led Fillmore with 20 points and Carter Sisson, Zach Sisson (nine rebounds, six assists) and Will Roeske had 14 points each.
“We knew BR, and especially Landon were going to come out of the gates flying,” Fillmore coach Randy Crouch said. “Last Saturday, we stuck Mitchell on Landon, and he really kept him off balance and held him in single digits. Tonight Landon really took advantage of some slow rotations and got going early, putting us down by 10.
“(I’m) proud of Mitch, though, he was playing on one leg and really did a great job of battling, and got some huge buckets for us. We survived the first wave, and fought back to take the lead at half.
“(Zach Sisson had) great defense to prevent a three on their last possession. Luke Colombo made a huge basket down the stretch and also got a monster offensive rebound when we needed it. Happy for my seniors, to have a win on Senior Night in front of a packed house.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. IIScio/Friendship 56, Andover/Whitesville 37SCIO — Lazar Bulajic racked up a 17-point, 12-rebound double-double and added five assists to key Scio/Friendship.
Brendon Loucks had his own double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds and Jacob Golden (12 points) and Ethan Davenport (11) both reached double figures for the Tigers (10-9). Scio rolled despite shooting 2-of-17 from the free throw line.
“We kind of locked down defensively in the second quarter,” said S/F coach Dillon McFall, whose team took control with a 24-11 period. “And then just like any basketball team, you play good defense, it usually leads to good offense.
“But free throw shooting was abysmal. We need to work on that before it costs us.”
C.J. Estep had 17 points for Andover/Whitesville (6-12).
Belfast 42, Houghton 40BELFAST — Leading 34-27 entering the fourth quarter, Belfast held on for the victory.
Kadin Logue scored 15 points on four 3-pointers to lead the Bulldogs and Tony Logue had 12 points.
Malachi DeGolyer led Houghton with 12 points and James Adenuga had 11 points.
NON-LEAGUEWellsville 77, Cuba-Rushford 25WELLSVILLE — Eli Schmidt scored 12 points and Alex Perkins and Asher Billings scored 11 each to lead a balanced offense for Wellsville.
The Lions made 12 3-pointers by eight different players, led by Billings’ three triples.
Kadin Bell and Jacob Smith had 7 points each for Cuba-Rushford.
Hinsdale 51, Genesee Valley 46HINSDALE — Brad Bergstrom scored 13 points and Sam Cashimere posted 11 to guide Hinsdale to its first win of the season.
Bergstrom tallied eight of his 17 in the third quarter, which helped Hinsdale (1-13) maintain its 10-point halftime advantage entering the fourth quarter.
“Obviously, it’s good for the guys,” Hinsdale coach Chris Blocher said of the win. “It’s been a long three months, but they’ve shown up, they’ve had a good attitude, they’ve played with energy. We played a really good first half defensively. Brad gave us a big lift in the third quarter (with two of his three 3-pointers). We only have six guys, and we got contributions one through six.”
Thai Norasethporn and Morgan Torrey had 15 and 12 points, respectively, for the Jaguars (3-14).
AT FILLMORE Bolivar-Richburg (67)
A. Sisson 4 0-1 8, Danaher 15 3-6 36, Karnuth 2 2-7 6, Worth 1 0-0 2, Gaines 1 0-2 2, Finney 2 4-4 9, MacDonell 1 2-2 4. Totals: 26 11-22 67.
Fillmore (68)
C. Sisson 6 2-3 14, Columbo 2 2-2 6, Ward 9 2-5 20, Z. Sisson 5 0-1 14, Roeske 7 0-1 14. Totals: 29 6-12 68. Bolivar-Rich. 21 37 48 67 Fillmore 15 40 59 68
Three-point goals: B-R 4 (Danaher 3, Finney); Fillmore 4 (Z. Sisson 4). Total fouls: B-R 14, Fillmore 17. Fouled out:
C. Sisson, Zubikowski (F).
AT SCIO Andover/Whitesville (37)
Dix 1 0-0 3, Brown 1 0-0 2, Estep 7 1-4 17, Cutler 2 0-0 4, Carlin 1 0-0 2, Waters 3 0-0 6, Erdmann 1 1-2 3. Totals: 16 2-6 37.
Scio/Friendship (56)
Golden 5 2-6 12, Loucks 7 0-3 14, Davenport 5 0-0 11, Moore 1 0-5 2, Bulajic 7 0-3 17. Totals: 25 2-17 56. Andover/Whi. 8 19 29 37 Scio/Friendship 8 32 41 56
Three-point goals: A/W 3 (Estep 2, Dix); S/F 4 (Davenport, Bulajic 3). Total fouls: A/W 14, S/F 9. Fouled out:
Acor (A/W).
AT BELFAST Houghton (40)
Huang 3 1-2 9, DeGolyer 5 2-6 12, Martino 1 0-0 2, Adenuga 5 0-0 11, Winkens 3 0-0 6. Totals: 17 3-8 40.
Belfast (42)
K. Logue 7 0-2 15, T. Logue 4 3-5 12, Weaver 4 0-0 8, Stork 2 0-0 4. Totals: 23 3-9 42. Houghton 7 18 27 40 Belfast 10 26 34 42
Three-point goals: Hou. 3 (Huang 2, Adenuga); Belfast 5 (K. Logue 4, T. Logue). Total fouls: Hou. 9, Belfast 8. Fouled out:
None.
AT WELLSVILLE Cuba-Rushford (25)
Wight 2 0-0 4, Smith 3 0-0 7, Ungerman 1 0-4 2, Bell 3 0-0 7, Brooks 2 1-2 5. Totals: 11 1-6 25.
Wellsville (77)
Costello 2 0-0 6, Perkins 5 0-2 11, Brockway 2 0-0 6, Schmidt 5 1-2 12, Hoyer 1 0-0 2, Ketchner 0 1-2 1, Phelps 3 0-0 7, Dunbar 3 2-2 9, Ferguson 3 0-1 6, Billings 4 0-0 11, Vogel 2 1-2 6. Totals: 30 5-11 77. Cuba-Rushford 6 10 17 25 Wellsville 14 35 61 77
Three-point goals: C-R 2 (Smith, Brooks); Wells. 12 (Billings 3, Costello 2, Brockway 2, Perkins, Phelps, Dunbar, Vogel). Total fouls: C-R 9, Wells. 10. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Wellsville, 34-28.
AT HINSDALE Genesee Valley (46)
Torrey 4 2-4 12, Cooper 0 0-2 0, Aquila 3 2-4 9, Wedge 3 0-0 6, McKnight 0 0-2 0, Daciw 0 4-8 4, Norasethaporn 3 8-13 15. Totals: 13 16-33 46.
Hinsdale (51)
E. Cashimere 1 1-4 3, S. Cashimere 3 4-4 11, Keenan 2 2-4 7, Schwartz 3 1-4 8, Bergstrom 5 0-0 13, Barton 3 3-6 9. Totals: 17 11-22 51. Genesee Valley 5 13 30 46 Hinsdale 10 23 40 51
Three-point goals: GV 2 (Torrey 2, Aquila, Norasethaporn); Hinsdale 6 (S. Cashimere, Keenan, Schwartz, Bergstrom 3). Total fouls: GV 17, Hinsdale 20. Fouled out: Torrey (GV).