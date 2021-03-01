BOLIVAR — Landon Danaher’s third consecutive 30-point game led the Bolivar-Richburg boys basketball team, not coincidentally, to its third straight victory on Monday.
Danaher scored 31 points as the Wolverines erased an early deficit to roll past Andover, 58-36, in non-league play. Also for B-R (5-4), Wyatt Karnuth scored 12 points and Evan Pinney added 11 points.
“(Andover) came right out and every one of their starters scored in the first quarter and led us by four,” B-R coach Jeff Margeson said. “We were a little bit on our heels and we switched up the defense and played well the last three quarters. That’s a good, hard-nosed team.”
Spencer Cook scored 13 points for Andover (6-3).
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Belfast 62, Friendship 31FRIENDSHIP — Devin Harriger paced Belfast (7-1) with 18 points as the Bulldogs won their fifth straight.
Nick Ellison scored 12 points, Tony Logue had 11 and Stephen Struckman 10 for Belfast.
Dekota Stewart led Friendship (0-8) with 16 points.
AT BOLIVAR Andover (36)
Cook 5 2-7 13, Reilly 4 0-0 8, Walker 4 1-2 9, Brown 1 0-0 3, Niedermaier 1 0-0 3. Totals: 15 3-9 36.
Bolivar-Richburg (58)
Danaher 13 4-6 31, Karnuth 6 0-0 12, Mitchell 2 0-0 4, Pinney 5 0-0 11, Ellis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 4-6 58. Andover 16 22 29 36 B-R 12 26 40 58
Three-point goals: Andover 3 (Cook, Brown, Niedermaier); B-R 2 (Danaher, Pinney). Total fouls: Andover 4, B-R 8. Fouled out:
None.
JV: B-R won.