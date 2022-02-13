CUBA — For the second time in as many days, Bolivar-Richburg senior Landon Danaher scored more than 30 points. This time, it was enough to secure a victory in Allegany County Div. I play.
Danaher followed up a 36-point performance Friday night in Fillmore (a 68-67 loss) by scoring 34 in a 71-46 victory over Cuba-Rushford. Danaher poured in 14 field goals, including five 3-pointers, all in the first three quarters.
Evan Pinney added 12 points for the Wolverines (12-7).
Jack Frank and Luke Brooks scored 10 points each for Cuba-Rushford (9-8).
CCAA EASTEllicottville 73, Forestville 17FORESTVILLE — Logan Grinols paced Ellicottville (6-11, 5-3) with 16 points, adding five assists, four rebounds and two steals.
Caedon Wyatt (three steals) and Owen Chudy (nine rebounds, two steals) had 12 points each for the Eagles.
Forestville fell to 0-15.
CCAA WEST IAllegany-Limestone 71, Dunkirk 45ALLEGANY — Huddy Kwiatkowski led the way with 18 points as Allegany-Limestone (12-7, 5-4) won its second consecutive league game.
Tyler Curran had 11 rebounds and nine assists with his eight points, while Andrew Giardini grabbed 10 rebounds and Anthony DeCapua had seven rebounds.
Marcel Carter had 18 points for Dunkirk.
IACGow School 68, Archbishop Walsh 48SOUTH WALES — Tomas Cuesta scored 29 points and connected on four 3-pointers to guide Gow School to a victory.
Gow put on a clinic shooting from beyond the arc connecting on eight triples in the first half and 13 for the game. Jon Yung (12 points) dropped on four long balls, Tyler Russell (12 points) put in three and Mike Rhine (13 points) tacked on two.
All of Archbishop Walsh’s points came from three players. Kellen Brady led the way with 18 points, Luca Quinn scored 17 and Russell Maine chipped in 13.
GFLCAANew Life Christian 61, Syracuse Wolfpack 33LIMA — Timothy Hutter scored 26 points and grabbed 18 rebounds enroute to a double-double and a double-digit victory for New Life Christian.
Leading by just eight at the mid-way break, NLC posted 25 points in the third period to pull away from Syracuse. Prince Terrison chipped in 23 points, six steals and four assists to aid the second half charge led by transition baskets.
“Our energy level was not good to start the game. Prince really came on strong in the middle two quarters with several steals and transition baskets,” NLC coach James Hutter said.
Jacob Kazulak scored 13 points on 6 baskets to lead Syracuse.
AT ALLEGANY Allegany-Limestone (71)
Ramadhan 0 2-4 2, Curran 2 4-7 8, Decapua 2 5-7 9, DeLong 3 0-0 8, Milliner 1 0-0 3, Kwiatkowski 7 1-2 18, Frederick 1 0-0 2, Truman 2 0-0 4, Brockel 1 2-2 5, Giardini 4 0-0 8, Donavan 2 0-0 4. Totals: 25 12-19 71.
Dunkirk (45)
Carter 5 6-6 18, Lewis 4 1-2 9, Couser 2 3-7 7, Dejesus 1 0-0 2, Tell 2 0-0 6, Nunez 1 0-0 3. Totals: 15 10-14 45. A-L 18 35 54 71 Dunkirk 7 15 22 45
Three-point goals: A-L 7 (Kwiatkowski 3, DeLong 2, Milliner, Brockel); Dunkirk 5 (Carter 2, Tell 2, Nunez). Total fouls: A-L 12, Dunkirk 15. Fouled out: None.
AT RANDOLPH Allegany-Limestone (25)
Callen 6 3-4 15, DeRose 1 0-0 2, Wolfgang 1 0-2 2, Gleason 0 0-2 0, Lippert 1 0-0 2, . Totals: 00 00-00 00.
Randolph (51)
Pence 8 0-0 17, Herrington 1 2-3 4, Morrison 5 4-6 16, Storer 4 0-0 8, Rosengren 0 0-2 0, Benker 2 0-0 4, Dickerson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 6-10 51. A-L 6 10 19 25 Randolph 11 25 42 51
Three-point goals:
A-L 0; Rand. 3 (Morrison 2, Pence).
AT CUBA Bolivar-Richburg (71)
Danaher 14 1-1 34, Karnuth 4 0-0 8, Unfus 0 0-4 0, Baldwin 1 0-0 2, Gaines 3 1-2 7, Pinney 5 0-0 12, MacDonell 4 0-0 8. Totals: 31 2-7 71.
Cuba-Rushford (46)
Wight 2 0-0 6, Smith 1 0-0 2, Frank 4 0-2 10, Sharp 2 4-4 8, Bello 3 0-0 6, Ricketts 3 0-0 6, Murray 1 0-0 2, Brooks 5 0-0 10. Totals: 21 4-6 46. B-R 22 46 65 71 C-R 11 21 30 46
Three-point goals: B-R 7 (Danaher 5, Pinney 2); C-R 4 (Wight, Frank). Total fouls: B-R 10, C-R 6. Fouled out: None.
AT LIMA New Life (61)
Hutter 9 8-10 26, Terrison 10 3-4 23, Nii Noi Hanson-Nortey 2 0-0 5, Nii Narku Hanson-Nortey 2 0-1 4, Bluntt 1 0-0 3. Totals: 24 11-15 61.
Syracuse (33)
Kazulak 6 1-4 13, Coleman 1 0-0 3, Gabriele 1 0-0 2, Hamacher 1 3-5 5, Knieriem 2 0-0 4, Lowry 2 1-4 6. Totals: 13 5-13 33. New Life 9 24 49 61 Syracuse 5 16 23 33
Three-point goals: NLCS 2 (Nii Noi Hanson-Nortey, Bluntt); Syracuse 2 (Coleman, Lowry). Total fouls: NLCS 11, Syracuse 9. Fouled out: None.
AT SOUTH WALES Archbishop Walsh (48)
Brady 6 6-7 18, Quinn 6 0-0 17, Maine 5 0-0 13, Esposito 0 0-0 0, Przybyla 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 6-7 48.
Gow School (68)
Russell 4 1-3 12, Deonette 1 0-0 2, Rhine 5 1-1 13, Young 4 0-0 12, Cuesta 10 5-6 29. Totals: 24 7-10 68. Archbishop Walsh 11 24 34 48 Gow School 10 33 49 68
Three-point goals: Walsh 8 (Quinn 5, Maine 3); Gow 13 (Young 4, Cuesta 4, Russell 3, Rhine 2). Total fouls: Walsh 12, Gow 11. Fouled out: Brady.