CUBA — In two previous matchups, the Bolivar-Richburg baseball team lost a back-and-forth 10-9 decision and rolled to a 12-2, six-inning victory.
This time against Cuba-Rushford, the Wolverines won more of a pitchers’ duel.
In a contest where both starters went the distance, Landon Danaher racked up 14 strikeouts, walked none and surrendered a manageable five hits in guiding B-R to a 6-1 victory in an Allegany County Division I regular season rubber match on Thursday.
The B-R junior wound up getting the better of C-R hurler Jon White, who fanned eight, walked three and surrendered eight hits over seven frames of solid work.
Trey Buchholz doubled and scored a run while Cam MacDonell went 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Wolverines (8-4). Clinging to a 3-1 lead in the latter stages, B-R plated three more runs in the sixth to secure the outcome.
Trent Chamberlain had a hit and a run scored while Benson McCumiskey drove in the lone run for the Rebels, whose effort was marred by six errors and who saw the end of a four-game win streak.
“Landon Danaher pitched a heck of a game,” C-R coach Patrick Wight said. “(He) had great command. Defensively, we struggled and threw the ball around giving B-R a couple runs. I was very pleased with Jon and his performance on the mound for us.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I
Genesee Valley 13, Hinsdale 1, 5 inn.
BELMONT — Thai Norasethaporn totaled four hits and three RBI and Riley Gordon piled up three hits and five RBI to power Genesee Valley.
Elden Aquila also had three hits for the Jaguars (2-4), who outhit the Bobcats, 17-2. Hinsdale fell to 1-7.
CCAA I EAST
Franklinville 7, North Collins 0
FRANKLINVILLE — Logan Frank made it a memorable day on his home field, throwing a no-hitter while also hitting a home run to spark Franklinville to its first win.
Frank racked up 13 strikeouts and scattered five walks in his no-no and posted two hits at the plate, including a solo long ball.
Matt Spittler had three hits and Matt Peters posted two hits for the Panthers, who jumped ahead 3-0 in the third and pulled away with a three-run fifth. Beau Bielecki and Noah Shenk each doubled for FCS (1-1).
“That was, I think, the best game, by far, of his high school baseball career,” Franklinville coach Reed Mitrowski said of Frank. “He threw really well; we don’t have a fence, but his home run would have been gone anywhere. (It was) an incredible day for him; you can’t really say much more.
“It’s pretty rare to see a pitcher not only dominate, but hit a home run in the same game.”
ECIC DIV. III
Pioneer 13, East Aurora 3
YORKSHIRE — Bryce Hediger was strong, striking out 11 and walking none while scattering just five hits as Pioneer (2-6) got back in the win column.
Jack Buncy and Judd Ellis both went 3-for-4 with two RBI and two doubles, adding three and four runs scored, respectively, for the Panthers, who plated nine runs across the fourth and fifth innings to seal it.
Travis Zanner had a two-run single in the seventh for East Aurora.
“He just had total command,” Pioneer coach Dave Buncy said of Hediger. “He threw six innings with 61 pitches. He had 21 in the seventh, but still had a complete game at 82. That was one of the best first through sixth innings I’ve seen him throw.
“It was a really easy performance for him. He was definitely in control all game.”
AT CUBA
R H E
Bolivar-Richburg 120 003 0 — 6 8 1 Cuba-Rushford 000 100 0 — 1 5 6 Landon Danaher (14 SO) and Brayden Ellis Jon White (8 SO, 3 BB) and Logan Lewis
AT FRANKLINVILLE
R H E
North Collins 000 000 0 — 0 0 2 Franklinville 003 031 x — 7 12 0 A.J. Puntillo (4 SO, 2 BB), Mitchell Warsaw (4) (5 SO, 3 BB) and Tony Puckhaber Logan Frank (13 SO, 5 BB) and Beau Bielecki
HR:
L. Frank (F)
AT YORKSHIRE
R H E