PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — Saturday brought an end to the season-long speculation surrounding the District 9 football playoffs, as postseason brackets were released.
Just six teams entered in Class A, giving both of the top-seeded heavyweights a bye into the semifinals. Unsurprisingly, Port Allegany (9-1) drew the No. 1 seed, giving the Gators a week to rest before their quest for a championship.
No. 2 Redbank Valley (9-1) will also be idle, riding the heels of Friday’s emotional victory over previously undefeated Central Clarion (9-1). Otto-Eldred’s (6-4) decision to forgo the playoffs leaves just two quarterfinal games this weekend, both of which are rematches of early-season blowouts.
Port came away from last year’s quarterfinals with a thrilling victory at Keystone, one that vaulted them into a 14-0 lead at Redbank the following week before the eventual-champion Bulldogs found their groove. While coach Justin Bienkowski’s group sits out from this year’s quarterfinals, however, it will focus on in-house objectives while awaiting an opponent.
“With not having an opponent, our objective in practice is to sharpen our tools and become better in a bye week,” Bienkowski said. “It fits perfectly into our approach. We spent a little too much time prepping for Keystone and prepping for Redbank (this year), and we kind of got away from making ourselves the best we could. We wanted that to be the message (against Otto-Eldred) and we got back to doing what we do.”
The Gators finished the regular season with a 60-12 thrashing of O-E, one that saw them establish their running game through a handful of different backs. Still, the Gators seek to refine their strengths ahead of next week’s semifinals.
“Let’s hang out and play some music; let’s refine our tackling, run our routes better, make some completions,” Bienkowski said. “All of those offensive and defensive things. It’s like getting back to double sessions when there was no opponent, just us.
“We need to block, talk, read and react better, and just lock into what Port Allegany does. These kids have earned the opportunity to compete, and if they show up and do their best, they’re at least on the ballot.”
O-E JOINED Elk County Catholic (6-3) as the second Region 3 team to choose against the D9 playoffs despite finishing above .500.
That leaves Coudersport (6-3) as Region 3’s lone Class A playoff representative, as the No. 6 Falcons will travel to No. 3 Brockway (5-5) for a rematch of Week 3. On that night, Brockway’s offense reigned supreme in a 70-16 victory, but Coudy responded by not allowing a point for the next three weeks.
The Falcons have their work cut out for them in slowing the Rovers and sophomore QB Brayden Fox (2,106 passing yards, 24 TD, 8 INT), but Coudy’s defense has come a long way since Sept. 9.
“It wasn’t for lack of preparation by the guys,” Coudy coach Frank Brown said. “(Brockway) out-executed us and we had some significant skill position players who were unavailable to play that game. You let someone score 70 points on you, you take that personally. The guys responded well and the shutouts just came; they were actually finishing plays and the defense complimented the offense.”
The Falcons sat idle last week, ending their regular season with a win at Bucktail the Friday prior. They’ve morphed on both sides of the ball as the year has progressed, developing a run-heavy attack led by Ethan Ott (731 yards, 7 TD) and Xander Brown (425 yards, 6 TD).
Their quarterback will be different than in their last meeting against Brockway, too, as John Wright has stepped up to take over signal-calling duties the second half of the season.
“The plan has always been to run the football and stop the run, that’s the basis of successful high school football in my mind and it will always be that way,” Frank Brown said. “The run does set up the pass, so our play action game is important to us, but when we start having to throw the ball more than 15 times a game, we’re trying to play catch-up.”
Coudy has struggled to defend passing teams such as Brockway and O-E, but has excelled in stopping the run-first teams like Cameron County, ECC and Smethport. The Falcons will need to keep an extra eye on Brockway wideout Alex Carlson (81 receptions, 883 yards, 11 TD), who has been Fox’s favorite target.
“It’s not a secret that they love to throw the ball and we need to be able to stop them from doing it,” Brown said. “Schematically, we have some adjustments this time around that will help us. We’re also going to be getting back a couple skill position players who weren’t playing in that game, which will definitely help us.”
ON THE OTHER side of the bracket, No. 5 Union/A-C Valley (5-5) and No. 4 Keystone (6-4) will meet for the right to play Port.
Keystone throttled U/A-C, 43-7, in Week 2. That will mean little to the perennial rivals, however, each of which made the playoffs last year.
Port already owns victories over both teams, as the three competed in Region 2 this season.
“We’re thankful for the schedule working out the way it did,” Bienkowski said. “In years past, you kind of knew what you were going to see locally but you never knew about the other half of the District. Our schedule allowed us to eat a lot of humble pie throughout the year, but coupling that with finding a way to grit out a win and hold each other accountable, I think we’re climbing. I’d rather be climbing than falling.”