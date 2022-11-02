PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — Saturday brought an end to the season-long speculation surrounding the District 9 football playoffs, as postseason brackets were released.

Just six teams entered in Class A, giving both of the top-seeded heavyweights a bye into the semifinals. Unsurprisingly, Port Allegany (9-1) drew the No. 1 seed, giving the Gators a week to rest before their quest for a championship.

