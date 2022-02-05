Fans of the transitive property beware.
Two weeks remain in the District 9 boys basketball regular season, and although league and class champions have yet to be decided, one thing has proven true through nearly two months of competition — the level of parity in the District 9 League, Allegheny Mountain League and beyond is exceptionally high.
Consider this — Bradford is currently 8-10.
It owns wins over Ridgway and DuBois Central Catholic, and split a pair with Otto-Eldred. It has also lost to Brockway, Johnsonburg and Kane.
What’s the significance?
DCC, alongside undefeated Brookville, is one of only three teams that has defeated Elk County Catholic. Ridgway beat Brockway soundly, defeated DCC and beat Kane by 20 points two nights ago.
O-E has been a constant atop a competitive North Tier League this winter, while Kane has lost to Cameron County and Smethport — two teams that O-E defeated. Jburg, meanwhile, beat Kane, Smethport and Bradford, yet fell to St. Marys, a team that has yet to win in D9 League play.
Confused yet?
The transitive property, when applied to sports, theoretically states that if ‘A’ is better than ‘B’ and ‘B’ is better than ‘C,’ ‘A’ must be better than ‘C.’
Don’t try telling that to the coaches that have tried to navigate District 9’s unforgiving schedule.
“Every game is close; it’s a dogfight no matter how it ends up,” Bradford coach John Bennardi said. “We know what Brookvile is, we know what (ECC) brings to the table, but on any given night, anyone can be anybody. We’ve been in a lot of close games.”
Bennardi’s last sentence wasn’t an understatement — Bradford has played eight games that have been decided by single digits, is 1-1 in overtime games and has played seemingly every opponent close.
Bradford isn’t the only team that has found itself in constant slugfests. The D9 League — which includes Bradford, ECC, Brookville, Punxsutawney, DuBois and St. Marys — has played itself into a jumbled assortment of teams behind first-place Brookville.
“There are a lot of good teams,” said ECC coach Aaron Straub. “Teams that play hard. You need to be ready to play night in and night out.”
Straub’s Crusaders fell to DuBois Wednesday, 34-32, for their second league loss of the season. The Beavers already have two league losses of their own, and although Bradford sits at 2-4 in the conference, the Owls have a chance to make up for losses at DuBois and Punxsy when the two return their required trips next week.
“In terms of the District 9 League, Brookville hasn’t lost, and right now everyone is chasing them,” Straub said. “But, you take the rest of the D9 League, and on any night, any team can beat anybody. It’s a good league, as is the AML. We were fortunate to play pretty well against some of the AML teams.”
ECC competes dually in the AML, where it leads the North with a sizable lead over Jburg, Kane and Sheffield. The Crusaders will get another shot at Brookville Tuesday, before traveling to St. Marys and hosting Bradford to complete their regular season play.
Ridgway meanwhile, is tied atop the AML South, while Brockway sits in third at 0-5. As conference play gives way to District tournaments, however, the region’s parity will be gauged further.
How will ECC and Jburg fair in Class A against North Tier powers Otto-Eldred and Cameron County? How will Ridgway’s AML schedule compare to that of Smethport and Coudersport? In Class 4A, Clearfield will be thrown in with three D9 League teams.
Regular-season play concludes two weeks from tonight. When District brackets are released, don’t expect boys hoops coaches to place much value on seeding.