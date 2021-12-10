Eric D’Arcy wanted to remain involved in athletics.
More specifically, he wished to continue, in some capacity, with perhaps his single biggest sports love: wrestling.
D’Arcy was an accomplished wrestler at Archbishop Walsh High School under coach Paul Abdo in the mid-1980s. He then went on to a successful collegiate career at both Gannon and Oswego State, especially the latter, where he was a SUNYAC place-winner in his final two campaigns.
Early on academically, D’Arcy was an accounting major. And while he fared well in that particular field, earning good grades, “I wasn’t very passionate about it,” he acknowledged. And so, he steered his life toward where he truly belonged: In the classroom and as a coach.
“In high school, I knew I really loved being around sports,” said D’Arcy, a 1985 Walsh graduate. “I played football, I wrestled, I played baseball when I was at Walsh. I really enjoyed being in athletics in general. At that point, I started to think about what I could do to continue being involved in athletics …”
Soon enough, “I had a long conversation with my father. He really directed me toward pursuing what I love to do. And I’ve told people this for years: I went into teaching because I thought I wanted to coach, and then I realized that as I started teaching, I loved teaching as much as coaching. It was a perfect mix for me.”
FOR D’ARCY, that path began in earnest in 1992.
That year, he was hired as a social studies teacher at Newark Valley Central School and the new wrestling coach for a program in desperate need of a lift.
Initially, he provided just that, starting a peewee program, revamping the modified level and instilling a philosophy that had been forged from the influence of all the coaches he’d had in his own career. By 2017, however, when he stepped down from the lead role, he’d become one of the most accomplished coaches in the state.
In 25 years, D’Arcy went a glittering 277-122-2, leading the Cardinals to six IAC league titles, four Section 4 Class C titles and one Section 4 Dual Meet championship. Along the way, he coached 21 state qualifiers, six New York State place-winners and 137 sectional place-winners. Individually, he was a three-time IAC Coach of the Year, twice named Section 4 Class C Coach of the Year and was recognized as the ESPN-Ithaca Coach of the Year in 2015-16.
Ultimately, that path led him here: the Upstate New York Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. And more than a year-and-a-half after learning of the honor — D’Arcy was part of the 2020 class, but wasn’t inducted until September of this year due to COVID-19, he still found it difficult to believe.
“It’s a very humbling experience,” he said. “You stand there and you’re getting inducted with some of these people who are obviously some of the biggest names in New York State history in the sport of wrestling. I don’t think I’ve ever seen myself on … maybe that level. I think sometimes you have to pinch yourself to say, ‘Oh, hey, we’re actually with this group of people.’ That was pretty big in that aspect.”
D’ARCY was “lucky” enough to wrestle for and work with a handful of notable coaches, including Hall of Famers Jim Howard (while at Oswego State) and Mike Conners (as a young assistant at Section 3’s Fulton).
But there was one he made sure was at his side for the September induction ceremony in East Syracuse: Abdo.
“He’s been easily the most influential coach to me in my history,” D’Arcy said of his high school mentor. “I’ve never been more influenced by any one person in terms of my coaching philosophy, the way I approach kids, the way I approach teaching.
“My own father’s (Eammon) an amazing, amazing person, but Mr. Abdo was definitely like a second father to me in many, many ways when I was wrestling; just somebody I could always talk to. (He) really was one of the truly great people, one of the greatest gems out of the Olean area, ever.”
D’ARCY, of course, was welcomed to the Hall of Fame on merit. He coached 55 individual IAC league champions; his teams were an annual fixture in the New York State high school rankings. He’s the first to admit, however, that he wouldn’t have been in this position had it not been for Abdo, that conversation with his father and all those that have influenced him over the last three decades.
“This is as much their award, maybe more their award, than mine,” said D’Arcy, who’s also been a highly successful cross country coach and remains with the Newark Valley wrestling program as a volunteer assistant. “They really played such a huge role in that. Teachers, just so many different people in your life
“As I’ve gotten older, it would be nice to be able to go back and thank everyone who played a role in getting you to where you are. (It’s) less about what I achieved and more about thanking those people who really did make a difference in my life and help make me a better person.”
And, as both a teacher and coach, that’s what D’Arcy is now trying to do in turn.
Because for as much success as he’s had on a wrestling mat, that’s the bigger victory to the former Walsh star — making the same kind of impact on student-athletes that his coaches had on him. For him, Hall of Fame or not distinction, it’s about keeping the word “success” in perspective.
“You have to have (that) perspective,” he maintained. “We’re not superstars. We’re not coaching NFL teams, we’re not coaching NBA teams; we’re high school coaches. Our No. 1 goal should always be, at the end of the day, how many of these kids we helped to get a little bit farther in the world, to maybe make them a little bit better people.”
(J.P. Butler, Bradford Publishing Company group sports editor, can be reached at jbutler@oleantimesherald.com)