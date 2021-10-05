PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — We’re closer to the end of the high school football regular season than we are to the start.
Therefore, conversations surrounding potential playoff matchups will become increasingly common as the final month of District 9’s schedule unfolds. In Class A, playoff contenders have begun to establish themselves across the district’s two small-school divisions.
Smethport has emerged as the favorite to win a largely jumbled North division while Keystone, Redbank Valley and Union/A-C Valley have established themselves as powers in the South.
Week 6’s interdivisional play pitted some of each division’s premier teams against each other.
And, at least at this point of the season, the South has looked superior.
Redbank Valley beat Smethport, 27-6, while Union/A-C Valley topped Port Allegany, 36-8, in a pair of Friday matchups.
“They’re coming to punch you in the mouth and we weren’t ready to punch back,” Port coach Justin Bienkowski said of Union/A-C Valley. “Within the rules, if you aren’t willing to get into a little bit of a fight, you’re not going to be successful. Because they came and knocked us square on our butts. We responded here and there, it was just difficult for us to respond through four quarters.”
Union/A-C Valley has rattled off four consecutive wins since a season-opening loss to South division foe Brockway, a team that Smethport handled in a 35-19 Week 2 victory.
Smethport coach Adam Jack echoed Bienkowski’s sentiment about Union/A-C Valley.
“Their staff do a great job getting maximum effort out of the limited number of players on that team,” Jack said. “It’s evident based on their repeat appearances in the playoffs.”
Of the bunch, however, Keystone is the only remaining undefeated team. The Panthers own wins over RBV, Port and Brockway, among others, but will be tested over the next two weeks when they host Union/A-C Valley Thursday and travel to Smethport Oct. 15.
Keystone’s 36-30 win over Port came in Week 2.
“They did a pretty good job of taking control and taking advantage of our miscues,” Bienkowski said. “We had two fumbles inside the 5-yard line and (gave up) a 95-yard touchdown run where we had the kid tackled. They took advantage of what we gave them.”
RBV’s only loss was its Week 0 setback to Keystone on the same night that Brockway beat Union/A-C Valley. Smethport had been undefeated before Friday, while Port sits at 2-3 following its losses to Keystone, Union/A-C Valley and Smethport.
“You’re going to have a very aggressive, never-quit type of team from Coach (Ryan) Smith,” Jack said of Keystone. “His teams are always well-prepared and they battle you for 48 minutes.”
Now, it’s not to say that the North teams don’t play physical football like those from the South — or that one division is top-to-bottom superior to the other — but, so far this season, the South’s top teams have been just a little bit better than the North’s.
“In the Allegheny Mountain League days, you ran into a physical style of football up here, for sure,” Bienkowski said. “And that’s what we aspire to play. We just didn’t play it on those nights and those kids had more experience than us. We got knocked down and didn’t get back up.”
A maximum of eight teams can enter the Class A playoffs if they meet the required criteria. With the number of teams that have emerged as contenders, however, those playoff spots will be at a premium.
Throw in Curwensville (3-3), which competes under the District 9 postseason umbrella but plays an entirely different schedule during the regular season.
Meanwhile, surprise contender Cameron County finds itself at 4-1 out of the North, owning wins over Coudersport, Bucktail, Sheffield and Elk County Catholic. The next three weeks will go a long way in determining CC’s fate — it will play Smethport and Union/A-C Valley at home before traveling to Port Allegany.
“Every week, there’s more film on each team and you learn a little more about them,” Jack said. “You can asses their identity and what each team is all about. We learn more about ourselves each week, as well, and where we need to get to if we want to contend come playoff time.”
D9 teams will have four more weeks to compile their playoff resumes, as the final scheduled regular season weekend is Oct. 29-30.
