CUBA — The Cuba-Rushford girls volleyball team withstood a scare from visiting Houghton, climbing out of a 2-1 set deficit to win in five.
The Rebels (6-5, 6-2) won 23-25, 25-18, 16-25, 25-23, 15-12.
Kendall Tompkins ran the Rebels’ offense with four aces and 32 assists. Lauren O’Keefe marked nine kills, five aces and three digs while Brianna Green had 10 kills, three aces and one block.
For Houghton (5-4, 3-4), Jess Prentice had four aces, 29 digs, 19 kills and three blocks. Abby Reitnour added 16 digs and two kills with 30 assists.
“It was a tough match,” C-R coach Josh Tompkins said. “Houghton Academy played really scrappy, really strong defensively. Jess (Prentice) for them is really strong, keeps getting better. I have a feeling they’re going to beat some teams here down the stretch and I was glad we were able to get out with this one.”
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Bolivar-Richburg 3, Hinsdale 0
BOLIVAR — Bolivar-Richburg (7-3, 7-0) rolled to a 25-16, 25-10, 25-9 sweep.
Brena Walp led B-R with six kills and eight aces, Carmen Crowley marked eight kills, Haley Mascho had seven aces and 13 digs and Jayna Thomas added seven aces.
For Hinsdale (2-8), Lily Howell had 10 digs, Jaylee Jimerson marked eight digs, three kills and two aces and Felisha Veno had two kills.
Fillmore 3, Genesee Valley/Belfast 0
FILLMORE — Fillmore swept Genesee Valley/Belfast, 25-13, 25-13, 25-14, led by Savannah Hosmer’s seven kills and nine aces.
Also for the Eagles (6-6, 3-4), Skylar Gaddy had six aces and two kills, Zoe Hubbard made 20 assists and Emma Beardsley had six aces and one kill.
For GV/Belfast (0-12, 0-7), Raygan Haggstrom had five kills and three aces, Liliana Porter had five kills and Cassidy Hand made seven assists.
CCAA EAST
North Collins 3, Ellicottville 1
NORTH COLLINS — After winning the first set, Ellicottville could not hold on in the next three, falling to North Collins 20-25, 25-13, 25-23, 25-23.
Natalee Leiper led Ellicottville with 13 kills and six blocks while Ande Northrup made 27 assists.
Dalayla Alexander marked 19 digs, Allison Rowland had 12 kills and 16 digs while Cora Norton added six kills and six blocks.