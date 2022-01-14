BOLIVAR — Make it three wins in three days for the Cuba-Rushford boys volleyball team.
Maddox Keller put down five kills as the Rebels notched their third sweep of the week with a 25-18, 25-12, 25-18 triumph over Bolivar-Richburg on Thursday night. C-R’s victory over the Wolverines came after handling Genesee Valley/Belfast on Tuesday and Fillmore on Wednesday.
Nate Cole added four kills and three aces in Thursday’s win.
“It was definitely (a good showing),” said C-R coach Nick Perillo, whose team moved to 9-0 on the year. “We’ve had some injuries and suspensions this week on top three games back-to-back. I’m proud of our guys for fighting through adversity and coming out of the week with three wins.”
WRESTLINGNON-LEAGUEBolivar-Richburg 45, Letchworth 15GAINESVILLE — Gary McDowell Jr. (102 pounds) pinned Alan Gray in just 34 seconds while Ethan Coleman (145) and Teegan Sibble (118) also won by fall to key Bolivar-Richburg.
Trey Buchholz (126) added a win by decision for B-R, which won convincingly just one day after wrestling two matches en route to a third-place finish at the Section 5 Division II Dual Meets. The Wolverines also had four forfeit victories.
Ryleigh Duryee had a pine at 152 pounds for Letchworth.
102: McDowell Jr. (BR) :34 Gray, 110: double forfeit, 118: Sibble (BR) 1:21 Wantuch, 126*: Buchholz (BR) SV-1 5-3 Smith, 132: Gu. Kemp (L) forfeit, 138: double forfeit, 145: Coleman (BR) 3:11 Ga. Kemp, 152: Duryee (L) 3:23 Tompkins, 160: Shearing (L) 7-0. T. MacDonell, 172: Allen (B-R) forfeit, 189: P. MacDonell (BR) forfeit, 215: Sibble (BR) forfeit, 285: Kinnicutt (BR) forfeit.