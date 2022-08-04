NY offense

Pictured is the New York offense for the 2022 Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic. Front row (from left): Logan Grinols (Franklinville/Ellicottville), Lucas Marsh (Franklinville/Ellicottville), Gage Furl (Cattaraugus-Little Valley), Maddox Browning (Gowanda), Landon Bragg (Frewsburg), Lloyd Kinnicutt (Bolivar-Richburg), Ethan Frank (Franklinville/Ellicottville). Middle row: Jack Langdon (Allegany-Limestone), Caleb Ploetz (Franklinville/Ellicottville), Jason Ni (Southwestern), Dakota Mascho (Portville), Nate Harrington (Allegany-Limestone), Benson McCumiskey (Cuba-Rushford). Back row: Devin Kayes (Olean), Cole Hedlund (Salamanca), Brody Hopkins (Pioneer), Alex Coder (Pioneer), Camdyn MacDonell (Bolivar-Richburg), Zach Winters (Frewsburg), Luke Pagett (Randolph), Jamison Pittman (Olean).

 Barb Davis photo

(EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the third of a four-part series on the units for Saturday’s 48th annual Big 30 Charities Classic at Bradford’s Parkway Field. Today, the New York offense.)

Assembling his staff as a first-time Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic head coach, Southwestern’s Jake Burkholder called on some colleagues at nearby schools for help.

