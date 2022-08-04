(EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the third of a four-part series on the units for Saturday’s 48th annual Big 30 Charities Classic at Bradford’s Parkway Field. Today, the New York offense.)
Assembling his staff as a first-time Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic head coach, Southwestern’s Jake Burkholder called on some colleagues at nearby schools for help.
It’s not often a coach can call up a state championship-winning neighbor for help running his offense, but that’s exactly what New York has in assistant coach Ty Harper, the head man running the small-school powerhouse at Clymer/Sherman/Panama.
Harper, a two-time NYSPHSAA Class D state champion coach in 2018 and 2019 at CSP, was thrilled to accept the opportunity to work Southwestern’s Jake Burkholder, this year’s Big 30 New York head coach. Harper and Mark Arnold, a Southwestern assistant, handle New York’s primary offensive coaching duties, while Dustin Bowser, a fellow Southwestern aide, and Jeff Pagett, a Randolph assistant, both largely help that side as well.
Harper, from Fredonia High School, and Bowser, a Southwestern grad, played together in a similar type of game, the Kensington Lions All-Star Football Game, a Buffalo-area showcase, in 2004. Arnold also attended Fredonia, a few years after Harper. While Harper’s players from CSP aren’t eligible to play in the game (Southwestern is currently the Western-most New York school considered for Big 30 inclusion), he jumped at the opportunity to work with Burkholder and staff and a roster of players he’s mostly familiar with.
“I have a lot of respect for Jake. He’s a great guy,” Harper said. “Southwestern has been just a terrific program for a number of years so when he reached out and asked me if I’d be interested, just the opportunity to work with him and some of his staff … Having the opportunity to work with those guys sounded like a fun thing.
“Also knowing that I’d get the opportunity to coach some of the kids that I’ve coached against the past two years, from Randolph and Franklinville/Ellicottville, Portville, Cattaraugus-Little Valley, Salamanca, having the opportunity to get to know those kids sounded like a neat thing. So I couldn’t pass that up.”
BOTH NEW York and Pennsylvania squads had just two weeks together to install schemes for the game, but Harper noted that’s not much different than the leadup to New York’s regular season once official practices start in late August.
“We’re trying to kind of merge a couple different systems together, obviously what we do at CSP, we try to get them to do some of the basic things that we do, but we’re also incorporating some of Southwestern’s stuff, some of Randolph’s offense,” Harper said. “I’m fortunate that some of our guys are familiar with some of the schemes that we run. So that’s been nice, but at the same time there’s some kids that haven’t run anything like what we run, so we’re just trying to give the kids a rough understanding of some of our most basic concepts and for the most part they’ve picked it up really well. We’ll be a mix of a pro style and a spread offense, which is basically what we do at CSP. We try to run a few different formations and a few different schemes and hopefully we’ll be able to put some points up on the board on Saturday.”
FRANKLINVILLE/Ellicottville’s Lucas Marsh and Pioneer’s Brody Hopkins are set to share time at quarterback. Running backs include Luke Pagett (Randolph), Jamison Pittman (Olean), Zach Winters (Frewsburg) and Dakota Mascho (Portville).
Jason Ni (Southwestern) and Cole Hedlund (Salamanca) are set to play wide receiver while Logan Grinols (Franklinville/Ellicottville and Maddox Browning (Gowanda) are listed as wide receiver/running backs and Gage Furl (Cattaraugus-Little Valley) is listed at tight end.
“They’ve been great. They’ve been super receptive to our concepts and they’re very gifted athletes,” Harper said of the “skill” position players. “We’ve got kids like Lucas Marsh and Logan Grinols, who obviously we’ve been competing against those guys, and they’ve really picked it up super-fast and they are super fast.
“Luke Pagett is the valedictorian from Randolph, so whatever we tell him, he’s a sponge, he soaks it up pretty quick. We’ve got a really nice quarterback from Pioneer, Brody Hopkins, and that’s kind of interesting because they don’t really throw the ball very much out there, they’re a pretty run-heavy team and this kid can really sling it. I’m excited to see what he can do. Cole Hedlund from Salamanca, he’s picked up the offense really quick. I’m impressed.
“Obviously it’s an all-star game, so you’re getting the best players from each team but they’ve really picked it up quick and they’re receptive and they want to learn. They’re eager to get out there and show what they can do against the Pennsylvania kids. So I’m pleased overall.”
Along the offensive line, New York has Caleb Ploetz (Franklinville/Ellicottville), Camdyn MacDonell (Bolivar-Richburg), Devin Kayes (Olean) and Landon Bragg (Frewsburg) listed at tackle; Benson McCumiskey (Cuba-Rushford), Ethan Frank (Franklinville/Ellicottville), Jack Langdon (Allegany-Limestone) and Alex Coder (Pioneer) are at guard; Nate Harrington (Allegany-Limestone) and Lloyd Kinnicutt (Bolivar-Richburg) are set to play center.
“The line is always the most difficult part of it,” Harper acknowledged. “I don’t think that linemen get necessarily enough credit for what they do, and especially when you’re coming from all different systems and you’re trying to learn a new offense in eight days, that can be challenging, but coach Pagett and coach Arnold have done a great job with them and they seem to be picking it up better and better every day.
He added, “Saturday night will be a lot of fun. “I’m just as eager as everybody else to see what we’re able to do on Saturday night.”