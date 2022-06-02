FILLMORE — The Bolivar-Richburg softball team had every reason to believe it would come out on top once again.
It had plenty of momentum, winning not just a sectional title within the last week, but also downing Oakfield-Alabama in a Class C play-down a night earlier. It had entered the postseason as the No. 1 ranked Class C team in the state, with Wednesday’s foe Avon, sitting at No. 5. Then, too, it had beaten Keshequa, 5-1, in the playoff semifinals while the Braves dropped a 2-0 home decision to Keshequa in their regular season finale on May 18.
But nobody told Avon it was supposed to lose. Nor did anyone inform its star senior pitcher, Joleigh Crye.
And in the end, it was the Braves who earned a return trip to Fillmore Central School … not the Wolverines.
Oh, B-R again got solid pitching, surrendering a manageable three runs, and didn’t commit an error. It wound up surrendering an average of 2.2 runs over five postseason contests. But it had no answer offensively for Crye, who piled up 14 strikeouts, with no walks, in a dominant three-hit shutout to power Avon to a 3-0 triumph in the Section 5 Class C state qualifier.
Fillmore’s turf field, which opened in 2016, somehow evaded much of the rain that cascaded in parts of Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties on Wednesday evening, providing a sun-soaked backdrop for the final Section 5 playoff contest for the year. And that’s where C1 champion Avon will play again on Friday, this time in the Far West Regional against Section 6 titleist Falconer.
In a battle of state-ranked, one-loss teams, Avon wasted no time asserting control, putting its first three batters on base before scoring a pair of runs on fielder’s choices — one on an attempt to get the force at home that was a tick late and another on the out at first base. After the teams traded zeros over the next three frames, the Braves notched an insurance run in the fifth when Crye hit a one-out RBI single down the left field line.
On this day, that was more than enough for Crye, who threw 96 pitches, 74 of those for strikes, and faced 25 batters — just four above the minimum.
The Wolverines, who’d gone a glittering 21-1 to this point, and whose only loss was to overall Class B champion and rival Wellsville, threatened on multiple occasions. In the second, Madeline Thornton doubled on a deep shot to left that fell just short of a home run. But Crye fanned the next three batters to keep it a 2-0 game. In the sixth, Haley Mascho reached on an error, but B-R couldn’t quite do anything with it.
And in the seventh, after having rallied here in a 4-3 comeback victory over Lyndonville in the C3 title game four days earlier, B-R was again kept at bay — held off the scoreboard for the first time in 23 games this spring.
In addition to her pitching effort, Crye and her sister, eighth-grade shortstop Jessica Crye, were responsible for much of the Avon offense, with the former going 2-for-2 and the latter, Avon’s leadoff hitter, finishing 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Lily Ruter and Ella Hoskins picked up the RBIs on the first-inning ground balls.
Jessica Majot again gave the Wolverines a chance, striking out six while scattering six hits and just one walk over six innings. She tossed four of the five playoff games for B-R, allowing just seven runs in 27 innings. Majot, Thornton and Braelin Bentley recorded the Wolverines’ three hits.
The Braves, too, certainly deserved to be here. Like B-R, they were mostly dominant in a 15-1 regular season and elevated their play in late May with three close triumphs over quality competition for the C1 crown.
But for B-R, fatigue might also have been a factor. This was the Wolverines’ fourth game in the last week and second contest in as many nights after needing to play Oakfield-Alabama in Tuesday’s playdown. Avon, meanwhile, after securing the bye among the three Class C champs, hadn’t played since Saturday.
Coach Brooke Lovell’s team finished the season 21-2, giving the program a repeat sectional title for the first time since going back-to-back in 2014 and ‘15.