OLEAN — The crowd grew louder in these final few seconds, doing its best to will the Oilers to this last remaining strike.
Michael Cunningham turned toward his infielders, smiled and returned to his ready position. This was the kind of moment that the fiery right-hander and his teammates had been playing for all summer.
To that point, Olean’s two pitchers had done everything they could to keep their team in front. Luke Roggenburk, of St. Bonaventure, was fantastic over 6 1/3 innings and Cunningham had twice escaped trouble to put the Oilers one out away.
And then, with a 2-2 count and the bases loaded, Olean got the strike it needed.
Cunningham coaxed a swinging strikeout to seal an impressive 5-3 Oilers victory over Cortland in Game 1 of the New York Collegiate Baseball League championship series before a spirited audience of 825 on Friday night at Bradner Stadium.
OLEAN played its part in a high-level, exciting game that finished in just over two hours, 45 minutes. It avenged a doubleheader sweep by the higher-seeded Crush in the teams’ only other meeting. And now, it needs just one win in two road games today (2 and 5 p.m.) to bring home the franchise’s fourth NYCBL title and first since the program’s restart this summer.
“It feels fantastic,” coach Andrew White assured afterward. “But you can’t rest on that fact, right? We gotta go out and win hopefully the first one tomorrow. We’ve got Liam (Devine, also from Bona) going for us, he’s been our ace all year long, so hopefully he can go out and do what he does best.
“But we’re not gonna be happy until we come back with the trophy.”
ON FRIDAY, however, after winning the first in this almost preordained battle between the league’s two best teams, there was at least some satisfaction. And that feeling stemmed largely from its pitching.
After surrendering a leadoff double that nearly made it over the fence, Roggenburk was both effective and efficient, retiring eight of the next 10 and, soon after, 10 of 11, allowing only a second-inning RBI single in that span.
The rising Bona sophomore faltered a bit in the seventh, allowing one run, with two more on, before being pulled with the Oilers up 4-2. But even after allowing one of those runners to score two batters later, Cunningham did enough to keep the Oilers ahead.
The Wagner export induced a dropped third strike to get out of a bases loaded jam in the seventh and cruised through the eighth. In the ninth, the Crush loaded the bases with one away, but Cunningham fanned the next two batters to win it.
The Oilers had a tough time with Cortland back on June 25, allowing 18 runs (in losses of 9-1 and 9-4) in that doubleheader sweep. On Friday, though, they mostly silenced it. And that effort was led by Roggenburk, who allowed three runs on just four hits while striking out three with two walks.
“Luke’s been a bulldog for us all year long,” White said. “He’s a guy that’ll go out and pitch 100 pitches one day and then tell me he’s good to go the next day if I need him out of the pen.”
In this one, both hurlers were clearly up to the challenge.
“He’s excited when he gets on the mound and he thrives in situations like this,” White added of Roggenburk. “I asked him if he was nervous before the game; he looked at me and goes, ‘I don’t get nervous.”
“You can’t really say enough about either of those guys, especially with the crowd here today. The atmosphere was fantastic and they just fed on it. You get some guys that shut down in those moments, but they didn’t.”
OLEAN WASN’T the offensive force that it had been during the regular season and in a two-game sweep of Hornell in the Western Division finals (where it outscored the Steamers 27-4), but it manufactured enough offense to get by.
In the fourth, the Oilers tied it at 1 on a bases-loaded double play and took the lead on an Andrew Stillinger RBI single. They went up 4-1 in the sixth on a bases loaded walk and sacrifice fly and they added an insurance run in the eighth on a walk, error and fielder’s choice. Stillinger finished with two hits while Dylan Vincent (Olean High) doubled and knocked in two of those runs.
“If you look back at the first time we played (Cortland), we didn’t hit in those situations,” White said. “We didn’t score those runs, we struck out with guys in scoring position. We had zero strikeouts with guys in scoring position today …
“And they were grinding up there, they had good at-bats, they saw the ball well tonight. They were seeing the spin, they were ready to attack and had a good mindset up there.”
Though Cortland might have been the slightly better team in the regular season, Olean was the better team on Friday. And if it can be again today, it’ll claim its first league crown since winning back-to-back titles in 2015 and ‘16.
“You hear about Cortland at the beginning of the year every single year,” White said. “They’re the team to beat in the East — and they are. They prove it. (But) they say it’s hard to beat a team three times, right?
“We didn’t know what we were getting from them, they didn’t know what they were getting from us. We just came out hungry. I’m not gonna say we were hungrier than they were, but we were hungry.”