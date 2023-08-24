ST. MARYS, Pa. — Anytime there is a coaching change in a team, there are bound to be some adjustments to the culture, gameplan and mentality of a team.
Elk County Catholic is one a few football teams to welcome in a breath of fresh air, having Tim Pearson take charge ahead of the 2023 season.
A season ago, the Crusaders ended their 2022 campaign at 7-2, the first winning record in several years that came with a six-game win streak out of the gates. One area of concern that Pearson, who was named head coach in December, looked to alleviate was the shorthanded rosters, which totaled in 19.
“I want to try to rebuild the program. We had challenges over the years with numbers of students and things changing. I want to try to reverse that as best as I can,” said Pearson. “I think one of the ways to do that is bring back a huge motivation towards the programs, how we run it, how we organize and, knock on wood, it’s worked pretty well already.”
Going into the preseason training camp, ECC has had some moderate growth, adding seven new players to total at 25 this year. While the newcomers may be lacking in experience, Pearson expects them to use their skill sets from other sports to become impact players this season. Needless to say, there will be somewhat of a learning curve to these new recruits, however, the Crusaders can always rely on their returning starters to carry the load.
Seven seniors will return to the field as starters for ECC, including running back Noah Cherry, who carried the offensive load on the ground, rushing for over 1,000 yards. When not handing off to Cherry, the Crusaders will look to run the ball through sophomore Frankie Smith, who contributed over 400 rushing yards a season ago.
As a freshman, Charlie Geci stepped into the pocket as the Crusader’s quarterback late last season, showing his potential and impact in an effective attack through the air. While the majority of his receivers will be underclassmen, he will be able to rely on returning tight end Shawn Geci.
The Crusaders’ offensive line will have the most experience coming into the new season with guards Lucas Grunenwald and Ethan Ott returning along with center Thomas Gilmore and tackle Alex Gahr.
Experienced or not, Pearson isn’t as concerned with the talent on the field rather than the attitude the team has towards striving for success.
“To me, the number one thing we need is passion. The kids need to be passionate. Football is a game where it’s not just knowing the skills, you’ve got to play. As a military guy, we’re going to bring in that rigor and discipline,” said Pearson, who retired from the United State Air Force in 2015. “We’re going to be very focused on how we play football and be very specific on how we play. It’s getting them to understand that discipline and how that plays to carry through with all the team. Those two aspects, the passion and discipline, is going to solidify this team on where we need to be.”
THE RETURNING letterwinners:
Charlie Geci, senior, 5-10 165, quarterback/cornerback
Shawn Geci, senior, 5-10, 170, tight end/defensive end
Noah Cherry, senior, 5-10, 160, running back/safety
Thomas Gilmore, senior, 5-10, 170, center/linebacker
Lucas Grunenwald, senior, 5-10, 180, guard/fullback/linebacker
Alex Gahr, senior, 6-4, 250, offensive tackle/defensive end
Ethan Ott, junior, 5-9, 225, guard/defensive tackle
Frankie Smith, sophomore, 5-8, 160, running back/safety
THE PLAYERS, by position:
Offense
Quarterback: C. Geci
Running backs: Cherry, Grunenwald, Smith, Percy MacDonald (sr., 5-9, 150), Joe Toncich (jr., 6-1, 175), Matthew Gilmore (fr., 5-7, 125), Jacob Babcock (fr. 5-6, 125)
Ends/Receivers: S. Geci, Toncich, Joel Singer (so., 6-0, 150), Cooper Armagost (so., 5-11, 130), Luke Songer (fr., 5-8, 125), Franco Williams (fr., 5-8, 125), M. Gilmore, Babcock, Grayden Barnett (fr., 5-10, 140)
Offensive Lineman: T. Gilmore, Grunenwald, Gahr, Ott, Patrick Forster (sr., 5-11, 250), Rixen Auman (so., 5-9, 190), Isaac Vogt (so., 5-8, 150), Shane Brennan (so., 6-0, 224), Noah Lion (fr., 5-8, 200)
Kicker: Will Wortman (jr., 5-11, 150)
Defense
Defensive Line: S. Geci, Gahr, Ott, Forster, Auman, Vogt, Brennan, Lion, Barnett
Linebackers: T. Gilmore, Grunenwald, MacDonald, Toncich, Babcock
Defensive Backs: Cherry, Wortman, Smith, C. Geci, Armagost, Singer, Songer, Williams, M. Gilmore,
THE SCHEDULE:
August
25 — at Otto-Eldred, 7 p.m.
31 — Moniteau, 6 p.m.
September
16 — at Sheffield, 1:30 p.m.
22 — Otto-Eldred, 7 p.m.
29 — at Coudersport, 7 p.m.
October
6 — Bucktail, 7 p.m.
13 — at Cameron County, 7 p.m.
20 — Sheffield, 7 p.m.
