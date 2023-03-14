Coach Crowley

St. Bonaventure women's basketball coach Jim Crowley speaks during an introductory press conference on Monday at the Doyle Conference Center on the St. Bonaventure University campus.

 St. Bonaventure athletics

ST. BONAVENTURE — The projection on the screen said it all: “Jim Crowley” in script, and, in all caps “WELCOME HOME.”

Not exactly what you normally see at a press conference introducing a college basketball coach.

