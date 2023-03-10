Crowley

St. Bonaventure women's basketball coach Jim Crowley gives instructions to his players during a stoppage in an Atlantic 10 Conference game against Fordham on Jan. 7, 2016, at the Reilly Center. St. Bonaventure Director of Athletics Joe Manhertz announced Friday that the University and Crowley have reached an agreement for the longtime Bonnies coach to return after 7 years.

 St. Bonaventure athletics

ST. BONAVENTURE – St. Bonaventure's new women's basketball head coach is a familiar face: Jim Crowley, the winningest coach in program history, is returning home.

St. Bonaventure Director of Athletics Joe Manhertz has announced that the University and Crowley have reached an agreement for the longtime Bonnies coach to return, again taking the reins of a program he led to national prominence.

Trending Food Videos

Tags

Local & Social