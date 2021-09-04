SALAMANCA — The Bradford girls soccer team came out strong against CSAT of the Angela Morton tournament and rolled to a 13-0 first-round victory Friday night.
Maddi Cowburn registered three goals and two assists and Bella Prince posted a trio of goals and one helper as both opened the year with a hat trick. Maddie Emerson had two goals, Kelsea Austin recorded one goal and two assists, Marissa Miller had one goal and one assist. Emily Prince, Emily Morgan, Adriana Campogiani and Olivia Coles all added one marker apiece.
“Bradford held possession for the entire game, getting some good work with quicker passing and movement without the ball,” said Bradford coach Warren Shaw. “The back end of Lauren Placer, Eliana Kane, Prince, Flynn, Abbie Nuzzo, Bailee Fitzsimmons and Paige Smith created space, distributed well and swung the ball very well.”
Bradford will play Eden at 4 p.m. in today’s championship game while host Salamanca will take on CSAT, of Buffalo, in the consolation game.
NON-LEAGUE
Port Allegany/Smethport 4, East Forest 2
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — Olivia Schott netted a pair of goals to key Port Allegany to a season-opening win.
Jessica Bienkowski added a goal on a penalty kick while Evin Stauffer tallied the other marker for the Gators. Brielle Budd made saves to record the win.
BLAKE DRISKELL MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Wellsville 2, Jasper-Troupsburg 1
ADDISON — Wellsville evened up its record at 1-1 and came out of the Driskell Memorial Tournament with a consolation triumph.
Jasper-Troupsburg fell to 0-2.