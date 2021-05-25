HAMMONDSPORT — Makenzie Cowburn went 4-for-4, with a two-run home run, to lead the Wellsville softball team to a 10-4 road win over Hammondsport on Tuesday.
Marissa Ordway struck out 10 and didn’t issue a walk in a winning pitching performance.
“Marrissa Ordway threw a great game,” Wellsville coach Matt Burke said. “She was able to locate her fastball and hit her spots. She works very hard and it’s nice to see her enjoy success on the softball field.”
Also for the Lions (15-1), Mallory Sibble, Maddie Spicer (two RBI) and Emma Dunaway (double) all went 2-for-4.
Destiny Hammond hit two home runs (four RBI) for Hammondsport.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. ICuba-Rushford 10, Genesee Valley 4BELMONT — Cuba-Rushford pitcher Sydney Howard struck out 13 batters, walked two and allowed five hits in a victory for the Rebels.
Howard helped her own cause with two hits and two RBI and Riley Keller also had two hits.
For Genesee Valley (4-3), Sierra Burrows struck out eight and walked four. C-R (4-6) plated 10 runs on seven hits and six errors. Burrows led the GV offense with two hits, including a double, and two RBI.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. IIFriendship 23, Scio 0, 5 inn.SCIO — Nevaeh Ross went 3-for-3 with four runs scored and fanned 10 with no walks over five innings to power Friendship (5-2).
Katherine Lamberson was 2-for-2 and also scored four times for the Eagles. Camryn Weich had a hit for Scio (0-3).
Whitesville 8, Andover 7, 8 inn.WHITESVILLE — Olivia Waters drove in Kennedy Bledsoe in the bottom of the eighth as Whitesville first rallied from an early deficit and then pulled out the walkoff win, its first victory of the season.
Zoe Lee went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, three RBI and two runs scored and Rachel Jackson hit a solo home run and scored twice for the Blue Jays. Serena Button added a double for Whitesville (1-6), which took a 7-6 lead in the fifth and surrendered a run in the sixth before winning it on Waters’ grounder to short.
For Andover (1-7), Ava Grice and Kelsie Niedermaier each went 2-for-3 with a run scored while Gabby Terhune was 2-for-4 with a run scored.
NON-LEAGUEBolivar-Richburg 10, Avoca/Prattsburgh 3AVOCA — McKinlee Harris and Madigan Harris had two hits each to spark the Bolivar-Richburg (9-2) offense.
Jessica Majot struck out 11 and walked two in a win.