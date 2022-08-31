BRADFORD, Pa. — The final score was less than ideal, but a major milestone was completed during the Bradford girls soccer team’s season opener.
Star forward Maddi Cowburn reached the century mark, scoring her 100th career goal Wednesday at Parkway Field. Cowburn scored Bradford’s lone tally in a 4-1 loss to DuBois, finishing a task she had to wait an entire offseason to complete.
“It weighed on her all week; she was stressing about it,” Bradford coach Jim Warnick said. “I think that was in the back of her mind, and it’s a lot of pressure. It was nice for her to get that out of the way so she can just focus on playing.”
DuBois struck just 36 seconds into the game on a goal by Rachel Sickeri. The game slowed down from there, however, and neither side saw much offensive opportunity until Cowburn broke through late in the first half.
As DuBois attempted to work the ball up from goal, Cowburn created a chance seemingly out of nowhere. The senior stole a pass, headed toward the net and placed the ball past DuBois’ keeper, making her 100th goal look as effortless as dozens of those that came before.
“(Cowburn) has really stepped up the last couple years, and a big thing for her has been staying healthy,” Warnick said. “She’s not the loudest person on the field but she leads by example. When the girls see her up, they do pick up, and when she’s off the field, you can see the drop off. She does everything we ask of her.”
Before and after that goal, however, DuBois was in control.
The Beavers defended Bradford’s attacking threats in numbers, marking Cowburn early in the game and rallying to the ball when Bradford reached the offensive zone. The Owls didn’t muster their first shot on goal until 30 minutes into the first half, with Cowburn’s goal coming six minutes later.
Bradford’s defense settled in after it was stunned by the early goal. After finishing a largely uneventful first half tied at one, however, DuBois began to find holes in the Owls defense.
The Beavers took the lead back on a free kick from Sickeri that found its way to the back of the net from 25 yards out. Sickeri finished the game with a hat trick, adding her third tally 11 minutes into the second half.
“We knew we were going to have some newer people in the defense, and that’s where we need to get stronger,” Warnick said. “We knew (DuBois) was going to come attack us and we knew what they had coming back from last year.”
DuBois added a fourth goal with 13 minutes left on the clock. Kamryn Fontaine took a long ball played into the box and flicked it into the net, putting the game seemingly out of reach.
BOYS SOCCER NON-LEAGUE Springville 3, Pioneer 1
YORKSHIRE — Zander Terhune’s late goal was not enough for Pioneer as the Panthers opened their season with a loss.
J.T. Carmody assisted on Pioneer’s lone goal. Goalkeeper Seth Higgins made 10 saves.
Brody Benzin, Simon George and Travis Keem scored goals for Springville.
BELFAST TOURNAMENT Bolivar-Richburg 4, Hinsdale 0
BELFAST — Reiss Gaines netted a hat trick, scoring three goals to lead Bolivar-Richburg to a first-round win in the Belfast Tournament.
Gary McDowell also scored for the Wolverines (1-0) in their season-opener. Aydin Sisson had three assists. David Abdo made seven saves for B-R.
“What a great way to start the season,” B-R coach Mike Zilker said. “The boys played very well tonight and we are excited for what’s to come.”
B-R will play Houghton in Friday’s championship at 7 p.m., with Hinsdale (0-1) playing host Genesee Valley/Belfast in the consolation game at 5.
Houghton 2, Genesee Valley/Belfast 1
BELFAST — Lucas Matias’ second-half goal lifted Houghton (1-0) into the championship game of the season-opening tournament.
Brian Patiwepe initially put Houghton ahead with a first-half goal before Genesee Valley/Belfast’s Stiven Lopez scored to tie it at 1-1 before halftime.
Houghton goalkeeper Marco Zaini made 14 saves to keep his team in front in the Panthers’ season opener. For Genesee Valley/Belfast (0-1), Thai Norasethaporn made seven saves.
“You could tell it was our first game,” GV/Belfast coach Mark Sullivan said. “We’ve got a lot to work on right from our goalie to our defense up to our offense. We’ve got to learn from it. It’s a long season and we’ve got to play better than we did tonight.”