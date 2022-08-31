Cowburn

Bradford’s Maddi Cowburn (3) scores her first goal of the season and the 100th of her career with the Lady Owls. She reached the milestone Wednesday in a game against DuBois at Parkway Field.

 Era photo by Wade Aiken

BRADFORD, Pa. — The final score was less than ideal, but a major milestone was completed during the Bradford girls soccer team’s season opener.

Star forward Maddi Cowburn reached the century mark, scoring her 100th career goal Wednesday at Parkway Field. Cowburn scored Bradford’s lone tally in a 4-1 loss to DuBois, finishing a task she had to wait an entire offseason to complete.

