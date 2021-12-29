BRADFORD, Pa. — Maddi Cowburn scored 50 goals this season, a mark no other Big 30 girls soccer player came within a dozen tallies of matching.
Those who watched Cowburn play, however, saw that her goal-scoring ability barely scratches the surface of her skill set. If the Bradford junior played selfishly, she would have far surpassed her goal-scoring mark.
Cowburn’s selflessness and workman-like approach to the game, however, made her stand out on an Owl team that featured all-star-caliber players throughout the pitch. Now, the District 10 all-star, Corporate Cup Most Valuable Player and team MVP has another accolate to add to her growing list of accomplishments — Big 30 Player of the Year.
“She’s fantastic,” Bradford coach Warren Shaw said. “For her, it’s about her desire to win, her desire to be great and, for the most part, she wants her team to succeed. She doesn’t get caught up in the individual stuff, which is really cool.”
Cowburn dished out 21 assists to go with her 50 goals this season, and ended the year with 99 career goals to her name. She scored at least once in each of Bradford’s contests, leading the Owls to an 18-3 record, three victories over perennial rival Warren, a District 9 championship and a PIAA state playoff berth.
“She does everything, and this year really upped her game as far as leadership goes,” Shaw said. “She works year-round, and she’s a phenomenal player offensively and defensively. What people don’t see is how hard she works to get the ball back for us, how hard she works as a group defender and how much she just wants to win.”
Cowburn headlined a Bradford attacking unit that scored 143 goals in 21 games, compiling an astonishing plus-107 goal differential while winning 10 games by five goals or more.
“I’m thankful for the opportunities that I got and the team we had this year,” Cowburn said. “Being recognized is pretty cool, too, after putting all the work in. We accomplished a lot of things that we didn’t think we could. I got to play with some of my friends that are older and aren’t going to be there (next year), so it was cool to accomplish all those things with them.”
Cowburn prioritizes assists, she said, creating opportunities for teammates when they arise.
“When we play teams that maybe aren’t our caliber, I like to help teammates that might not always get the chance to score,” Cowburn said. “I like to encourage my team and always keep my head up, and hope that my enthusiasm can be transferred to everyone else.”
Shaw concurred.
“Nobody else wants to disappoint her,” he said. “When your best player is out there doing everything she can, everyone else wants to put that kind of effort in. It’s contagious. You don’t see that normally in your superstars, and that’s what she is.”
Bradford teammates Kelsea Austin and Lauren Placer join Cowburn on the Big 30 all-star squad. Austin scored 28 goals and passed out 17 assists while Placer anchored a defensive group that shut out eight opponents and only allowed 36 total goals.
“(Austin) tweaked her game a bit this year,” Shaw said. “She is a force, and what Kelsea did a lot this year that didn’t show up, is she won so many balls in the midfield. Anybody wants more goals, but she tweaked her game a bit and controlled a lot of the middle of the field for us, and we needed that because we had lost a lot from the midfield from the year before.”
Placer will graduate after four years of starting along Bradford’s back line, mostly at center back.
“She controls everything at the back end, and this year, she really focused on being more aggressive and getting more involved,” Shaw said. “You’re not going to see the stats show up for her, but I’ll tell you, she had the most minutes of anybody and she has for two years. She’s the one player you don’t want to take out of the game, because when you do, things fall apart.”
The team’s trust in Placer allowed Bradford to shift the position of other players, in turn creating more scoring opportunities on the opposite end of the field. The Owls’ run of four consecutive District 9 titles has been due, in large part, to the work ethic and selflessness of the stars that have fueled their victories.
“As a group, they were just in it to win,” Shaw said. “They had a great attitude in practice every day, and the varsity players had a lot of input this year on what they wanted to work on. Their soccer IQ has gone up, and that’s a huge importance for a team.”
Like Bradford, Fillmore had three players chosen to the girls’ all-star team after a run to the New York State Class D Final Four.
Hope Russell led the team offensively, scoring 37 goals while handing out 11 assists, and Sophia Templeton (17 goals, 19 assists), a Player of the Year nominee, and Grace Russell (19 goals, 20 assists) also keyed the Eagles.
“They’re kids that get, you don’t just show up and be good,” Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley said. “They know that you need to put in the time and dedication to get there. I think there are few excellent examples that came before them as well … year in, year out there are so many you can look to and go, ‘I want to be like that,’ and they realize what they need to do to get there. Those three in particular have certainly done that.”
Cuba-Rushford’s Taylor Searle was also chosen from Allegany County, while Cattaraugus County cleaned up with seven selections, including Maddie Jones (Olean), Olivia Paterniti (Allegany-Limestone), Kendall Artlip (Portville), Teagan Kosinski (Portville), Mallory Welty (Portville), Brooke Butler (Ellicottville) and Mandy Hurlburt (Ellicottville). Pioneer’s Kristin Morris rounded out the all-star roster.