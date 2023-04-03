GREENBELT, Md. — Make it four games and four shutouts for the Wellsville softball team.
Makenzie Cowburn shined in multiple areas to key the Lions to a 5-0 blanking of Eleanor Roosevelt (Md.) Monday in the first of their four games in four days in Maryland. Cowburn, the reigning Big 30 Player of the Year and still only a junior, was dominant in the circle, striking out 10 with no walks in a complete-game two-hitter. She was just as good at the plate, finishing 3-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs.
Wellsville moved to 4-0 on the year, having yet to allow a run on the season. Monday’s win came against a large Eleanor Roosevelt school that lists around 2,700 students.
Hailey Landphier went 2-for-3 with a double while Averee Palmatier tripled with a run scored. Natalie Adams added a hit and two stolen bases and Emma Dunaway drove in two runs for the Lions.
“Makenzie had quite a day,” said Wellsville coach Matt Burke, whose team has lost just five regular-season games since 2019, three of those coming in southern trips. “She was dominant in the circle and put some good swings on the ball. Hailey Lanphier and Averee Palmatier continue to swing the bats well. Eleanor Roosevelt High School is a very solid team and they’re well-coached.”
Wellsville was scheduled to continue its Maryland stay today with a doubleheader against Waynesboro, Va.
NON-LEAGUEFriendship/Scio 5, Poca (W.Va.) 3MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Nevaeh Ross racked up 14 strikeouts while surrendering just four hits and a walk to lead Friendship/Scio to a season-opening win.
Ross also went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBI while sister Morghyn Ross was 4-for-4 with a double and three RBI. F/S jumped out to a 2-0 first-inning lead and led 4-1 before Poca pulled to within one with a two-run sixth. F/S added an insurance run in the seventh.
Claire Calhoun reached base three times (hit, 2 walks) for the winners.
BASEBALLNON-LEAGUESilverdale (Tenn.) 10, Wellsville 0MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Logan Dunbar fanned four over three innings of work in a season-opening loss for Wellsville.
The Lions were scheduled to meet Chester (South Carolina) at 10 a.m.