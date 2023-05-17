CATTARAUGUS — Rebecca Covell had the game-winning RBI as No. 8 Cattaraugus-Little Valley roared back from an 8-0 fourth-inning deficit for a captivating walkoff win in its playoff opener on Wednesday night.
The Timberwolves edged Cassadaga Valley 12-11 in a Section 6 Class C pre-quarterfinal.
Covell finished 2-for-3 with three RBI and posted the game-winner with the bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the seventh. Riley Preston was 2-for-4 with a triple while Kora Sentz and Gabbryel Liskow both went 2-for-4 with a double and the trio combined to drive in four runs for the Timberwolves (5-11). Carly Preston also doubled.
C-LV pulled to within 8-4 in the fourth and then went up 11-9 with a seven-run fifth. Ninth-seeded Cassadaga Valley (2-14) plated two runs in the top of the seventh to tie, but C-LV answered back to win it. Grace Arnold struck out five and had just one walk, and though she surrendered 11 runs, only five were earned as C-LV survived five errors (to Cassadaga Valley’s four miscues).
Hailey Myers finished 3-for-5 with two RBI and Emiley Anderson was 2-for-5 while driving in five runs for the Cougars.
The Timberwolves will meet top-seeded Portville in Monday’s quarterfinals. Portville downed C-LV by scores of 12-0 and 11-1 in a pair of regular season league meetings.
SECTION 6 TOURNAMENT
CLASS B2 FIRST ROUND
Allegany-Limestone 22, Springville 19
SPRINGVILLE — Megan Fisher went 4-for-6 with five RBI to help guide 11th-seeded Allegany-Limestone to a playoff upset.
Olivia Paterniti went 3-for-6 with a triple and an RBI and Taylor Foster was 3-for-6 while piling up six RBI for the Gators (3-17). Ellie Strade added a 3-for-5 outing.
“We battled throughout the entire game and held Springville in the bottom of the seventh to hold the lead,” said A-L coach Kaelyn Shea, whose team will meet No. 3 Falconer in today’s quarterfinals. “Some of our girls came up clutch in some key situations which helped us get the win.
“Springville had a well-coached team and a young team who fought hard. I am proud of our girls for battling all seven innings.”
No. 6 Springville finished the season 10-8.
CLASS D FIRST ROUND
Forestville 4, Franklinville 1
FORESTVILLE — No. 7 Forestville (9-6) took a 2-0 lead in the first inningand added insurance runs in the third and fifth.
The 10th-seeded Panthers, who plated their lone run in the sixth, finished the season 3-16.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Bolivar-Richburg 18, Andover/Whitesville 0, 5 innings
BOLIVAR — Rylee Whiting finished 3-for-4 with a double and five RBI to power Bolivar-Richburg (18-2) in its regular season finale.
Malayna Ayers (2 doubles) and Jayna Thomas (RBI) also went 3-for-4 for the Wolverines. Madigan Harris was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI and McKinlee Harris (RBI), Haley Mascho and Madison Carney (RBI) also had two hits. Cassidy Stives doubled and drove in three runs.
Mascho fanned seven while allowing just three hits. B-R batted around twice in the first inning while building up a 14-0 lead.
Makaila Brewster doubled for Andover/Whitesville (4-13).
Friendship/Scio 7, Fillmore 1
FILLMORE — Fillmore hung tough after falling 14-0 in the teams’ first meeting, but F/S secured another triumph.
Nevaeh Ross struck out 14 while issuing just one walk in a complete-game two-hitter. Logan Roberts was 2-for-2 and Kadence Donohue went 2-for-4 with a double for Friendship/Scio (16-3), which ended the regular season on a 10-game win streak.
Mattie McCumiskey tripled while Oakley Frazier doubled for the Eagles (6-12). Mylee Miller struck out four with no walks in three innings of relief. Fillmore was within 1-0 through three innings, but F/S followed with back-to-back three-run frames to pull away.
NON-LEAGUE
Alfred-Almond 6, Genesee Valley/Belfast 2
ALMOND — For the second time in five days, Genesee Valley/Belfast dropped a tight battle with Alfred-Almond.
GV/Belfast sat 8-7 before dropping its final three regular season games — to two top-tier opponents — by a combined count of 13-8.
Alfred-Almond finished the regular season 12-3.