DUKE CENTER, Pa. — The Coudersport football team will look to remain unbeaten on the season when it meets Otto-Eldred on the road tonight.
The Falcons have won the last two matchups against the Terrors (1-1) by a combined score of 120-18. O-E’s last win in the series was back in 2017 when the Terrors defeated Coudy 24-8 on the road.
Wins over Port Allegany (60-6), Cameron County (45-0) and Elk County Catholic (39-20) have led to Coudy’s 3-0 mark. The Falcons (3-0) have been rolling offensively behind dual-threat quarterback Hayden Keck, who is averaging 14.7 yards per carry. Through three games, Keck has tallied 381 yards on the ground on 26 carries with nine touchdowns. In the passing game, he has totaled 229 yards on 7-of-17 passing with three touchdowns.
Running backs Brandt Kightlinger and Gavyn Ayers have also been critical pieces to Coudy’s run game this season. Ayers is second on the team with 310 rushing yards and two touchdowns and Ayers is behind him with 166 yards and two scores. Dalton Keglovits is the Falcons’ leading receiver with four catches for 210 yards and has hauled in each of Keck’s three touchdown passes.
Coudy’s defensive unit, which has given up just 26 points through three games, is led by linebacker Cale Ayers, who has recorded a team-high 29 total tackles along with three sacks.
O-E will be playing tonight for the first time in nearly two weeks after last Friday’s game against Cameron County was postponed due to a potential COVID-19 exposure.
Prior to that, the Terrors were walloped by Smethport in Week 1 by a score of 60-6, but bounced back in Week 2 with a 40-30 road win over Port A.
Quarterback Cole Sebastian, a Canisius baseball commit, is 202 passing yards away from eclipsing 5,000 for his career. He’s totaled 349 yards through the air on 31-of-61 passing for four touchdowns and an interception through three games. On the ground, Sebastian has rushed for a team-high 90 yards on 18 carries with a score.
Ethan Smith is the Terrors’ top wideout with a team-best 14 catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns.
Smith and Sebastian have also contributed defensively this year, with the duo accounting for the team’s three interceptions.
Should the Falcons emerge victorious Friday night, it would set up a potential showcase of the unbeatens next Friday when Coudy hosts Smethport.
DISTRICT 9 IU SMALL SCHOOL Cameron County (0-2) at Smethport (3-0)
The Hubbers will look to go into next week’s huge matchup against Coudersport still undefeated after they host Cameron County tonight.
The Hubbers have outscored opponents 148-18 thanks to their potent offense and dominant defensive play.
On offense, quarterback Noah Lent is leading the unit with 442 rushing yards, 368 passing yards and 16 total touchdowns (7 passing, 9 rushing) while running back Braedon Johnson has accumulated 378 yards on the ground with five scores. Ryli Burritt has been Lent’s favorite target in the passing game, catching six passes for 152 yards and three touchdowns.
Defensively for Smethport, eight different players have recorded a sack this season with Trevor Zuver leading the way with three, and the secondary has picked off four passes.
Before last week’s game at Otto-Eldred was postponed, Cameron County suffered losses to Elk County Catholic (32-6) and Coudy (45-0). Dylan Baney rushed for 73 yards on 12 carries during the loss to Coudy and Dylan Rieder has carried the ball 27 times for 125 yards with a touchdown this season.
DISTRICT 9 IU LARGE SCHOOL Bradford (0-3) at Ridgway (2-1)
The Elkers will look to avenge their loss at St. Marys last week, while the Owls are still in search of their first victory this year.
Ridgway previously defeated Bradford two weeks ago, 45-14. The Elkers led just 9-0 with 2:30 to go in the first half before a pair of Owl turnovers inside their own redzone gave Ridgway short fields and subsequent touchdowns for a 24-0 halftime lead.
Camron Marciniak leads Ridgway’s offense with four touchdowns and 90 yards on 24 carries so far. Quarterback Ben Briggs has thrown for 260 yards and a score on 18-for-30 passing.
Bradford quarterback Austen Davis is back in the lineup after getting knocked out of the Owls’ first game against Ridgway during the second quarter. He also missed last week’s loss at Kane. He’s thrown for 136 yards and a touchdown this year.
Elijah Fitton provides Bradford with explosive plays, particularly on special teams. The junior leads BAHS in all-purpose yardage with 381 yards, 284 of which are through kickoff returns.
The game will be held at Johnsonburg Memorial Stadium.