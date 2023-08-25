COUDERSPORT, Pa. — With goals of returning to the District 9 playoffs for redemption, the Coudersport football team got its season off to a great start, blowing out Keystone in a 36-0 shutout victory in front of their home crowd.
“I just asked everyone to do their part and execute on every single play and they did that. I was really proud of the team as a whole,” Coudersport coach Frank Brown said. “All three sides of the ball, everybody did their job on every snap. That’s all we’ve been preaching since the beginning of the year. Just do your job and follow the system and it’ll lead to good things.”
Quite literally hitting the ground running, the Falcons took off down the field early, using tailback Ethan Ott to collect yardage and put up points on the scoreboard early. After marching down into the Panthers red zone, Ott carried the ball for a short gain to take a 6-0 lead before Gavyn Ayers tacked on two more for a two-point conversion.
Seeing the production from the run game early, as well as worsening weather, the Falcons continued to utilize the ground game, ending with 201 yards compared to just 15 yards through the air.
“We were doing a lot of ISO runs. It started getting slick out there, so the passing game wasn’t the greatest with the ball being wet,” Brown said. “We had to be very strategic about when we were throwing the ball.”
The Falcons scored in every quarter, including tacking on 14 points in the second which saw an Ayer’s 65-yard run to put them up 22-0. Owen Deutschlander would have another lengthy trip to the end zone after picking off a pass in the third and returning it 43 yards for Coudy’s fourth touchdown of the game.
“This gave us a lot of confidence. Keystone was a really good program and a bigger school and we knew this was going to be a big one for us,” said Brown. “To be honest, it’s going to be a measuring stick for our season. We took care of business and I’m really proud of the players and the coaches.”