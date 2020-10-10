DUKE CENTER, Pa. — Otto-Eldred quarterback Cole Sebastian surpassed 5,000 career passing yards, but a big second half from Coudersport paved the way for a 43-14 win for the Falcons over the Terrors.
The two teams battled back-and-forth for most of the game as Coudy, who entered the game having outscored its previous three opponents, 144-26, held just a 14-6 lead at halftime. But the Falcons went on to outscore O-E, 29-8, in the second half.
Coudy quarterback Hayden Keck produced 221 yards of offense with 51 of those yards coming through the air and 170 on the ground along with two scores. Running back Brandt Kightlinger rushed for 96 yards on 12 carries with two touchdowns.
For the Terrors, Sebastian completed 23-of-36 passes for 269 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions, while T.J. Vanscoter gained 55 rushing yards on 11 carries.
O-E turned the ball over on its first three offensive possessions, turning the ball over on downs on its first possession, an interception by NAME when the Terrors were on the Coudy 15-yard line and a fumble.
The Falcons took advantage of the interception as Brandt Kightlinger scored on a 24-yard rush on the first play of the second quarter to put Coudy ahead, 8-0. A four-yard Keck on Coudy’s next drive then gave the Falcons a 14-0 advantage.
O-E responded with a 38-yard touchdown pass from Sebastian to Ethan Smith with 6:14 left until halftime to make it 14-6 going into halftime.
Coudy got the ball first to start the second half and the Falcons took full advantage on its way to taking a 20-6 lead after Kightlinger’s second and final rushing touchdown of the night — this one from 11 yards out.
O-E didn’t back down.
With 6:17 left in the third, Sebastian achieved the milestone with a 49-yard touchdown pass to bring the Terrors to within six points of undefeated Coudy, 20-14.
Unfortunately for O-E, that would be the last time the Terrors will visit the end zone during the night.
Gavyn Ayers would score from five yards out at the 2:37 mark in the third quarter to extend Coudy’s lead back to two possessions at 28-14, and a 59-yard touchdown rush from Keck made it 36-14 Falcons.
Ayers would score the final touchdown of the night from 40 yards out to settle the score at 43-14.
DISTRICT 9 IU LARGE SCHOOL Ridgway 28, Bradford 21
JOHNSONBURG, Pa. — Two weeks after a 31-point loss to Ridgway, Bradford pieced together its strongest performance of the season to nearly pull an upset in a rematch between the teams.
The Owls led by one at halftime and had a chance late, but in the end, the bid for a stunner came up just short in a 28-21 loss to the Elkers on Friday night at Johnsonburg Memorial Stadium.
“We left it all on the field tonight,” Bradford coach Jeff Puglio said. “The kids fought hard the entire night and never gave up.”
The loss drops Bradford to 0-4 on the year, but was a marked improvement from its previous three outings.
The Owls outgained Ridgway 282-161 in total offense, gained 14 first downs to Ridgway’s nine and perhaps most importantly, won the turnover battle 2-1. The 161 yards allowed were a season low for the Owls’ defense.
However, a pair of special teams miscues proved to be too much for Bradford to overcome.
An Owl punt late in the third quarter was marked out of bounds at Bradford’s own 21, resulting in a subsequent Elker (3-1) touchdown run by Dominic Cherry.
Then, on the first play of the fourth quarter, Domenic Allegretto returned an Owl punt 50 yards to the house to put Ridgway up 28-14.
“I think we got a little too aggressive,” Puglio said. “We’re trying to get to the ball, but we run past it. We just have to be a little more patient and break down. We have some new guys in different positions, but it’s things we can work on in practice and improve on.”
Bradford, however, wasn’t ready to go silently into the night after that score.
On its next possession, BAHS drove 62 yards for a touchdown, capped by a six-yard pass from Austen Davis to Dalton Dixon to draw Bradford back to within a score.
Each of those players had big nights for the Owls. In his first game back since a Week 2 injury, Davis completed just 13 of his 38 attempts for 150 yards and that score, but did plenty of damage on the ground, rushing for 89 yards and a first-quarter touchdown that tied the game at that point.
“It was a gutty performance, and defensively he had a pick and some really big tackles,” Puglio said of his quarterback. “Overall he played a really good game for us. I’m proud of the effort from him, and the offensive line worked their butts off tonight. We also had a lot of different guys catch passes tonight.”
Dixon, meanwhile, hauled in a game-high eight receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown.
After Dixon’s touchdown reception, Ridgway had a pair of chances to put the game away. On the first drive, the Elkers faced a fourth and one and tried to draw the Owls offsides. When that didn’t work, Ridgway took a delay of game and opted to punt.
Bradford’s ensuing possession stalled out on downs at the Ridgway 47. From there, the Elkers needed to pick up just one first down to put the game away. However, Bradford’s defense forced a three-and-out, and then Elker punter Aiden Zimmerman had trouble with the snap, giving Bradford one last chance deep in Ridgway territory.
Davis and Dixon connected for a six-yard gain to put Bradford in a third-and-four situation with 20 seconds to go.
And then came the game’s decisive play. Davis made one final heave to the end zone in search of Jerid Wilmoth, but the Elkers managed to come up with an interception. The Owls were visibly asking for a penalty call, as Wilmoth was possibly held on the play, but no flag was thrown.
“The kids came out with inspired football in the second half,” Ridgway coach Mark Heindl said. “But we shot ourselves in the foot with some mistakes. When you have a football team like Bradford that had momentum, it was hard to get it back. But I’m proud of our kids. We’ll enjoy this one tonight, but we have a lot of work ahead of us.”
Indeed, the Elkers face undefeated St. Marys next week. In their first clash, the Flying Dutchmen handled Ridgway 34-7.