OLEAN — The NY/PA Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase had already done so much growing.
Since the first boys game was held nearly five years ago, in May 2017 at St. Bonaventure’s Marra Athletics Complex, organizers added a girls contest (in 2018), nearly doubled the number of local schools from which it draws (from 20 on either side of the New York-Pennsylvania border to almost 40) and made a concerted effort to increase its marketing and visibility initiatives.
Indeed, games have been staged in three different locations, most recently Bradner Stadium in Olean. They’ve featured elaborate player introductions, tremendous pre-game publicity on social media and an enormous trophy that goes to the winners, all in an effort to create an unparalleled playing experience.
They’ve also become something of an opportunity, as games have drawn a number of college coaches and scouts.
But if you think Cup founders Kris Linderman and Dave Talbot have become satisfied with how much their creation has evolved over the last half-decade … well, they haven’t. The duo, quite literally, wants to see it become even bigger.
And so, they’ve taken another step to do just that.
THIS YEAR, organizers are adding a second game for both genders, they revealed in a recent email release. Previously, the 22 best players were selected for each of the New York and Pennsylvania boys and girls teams, and they would compete as part of the Showcase doubleheader. Those games, featuring the overall top talent, will remain, but be known as the Gold Match. Now, however, there will also be a Silver Match, pitting the next 16-best players (No. 23-38) on each side.
This means that the Corporate Cup will now stage a total of four games, and that the number of players chosen to compete will increase from 88 to 152.
“We feel that this is the right time to make the addition,” Linderman said. “One of our goals has always been to provide an opportunity to soccer players in this area and help to promote the sport of soccer.
“We believe by adding two more games, we can provide an opportunity for even more players to get a chance to play in a game on game day. Sure, this will add more work to our plate and the monetary expense to put on the Showcase will also rise, but we feel that this is the right time to make the commitment and we are prepared to put in the work.”
TWO OF the four tryout sessions for this year’s contests have already been held, taking place in October and November. To that point, about 180 players had tried out. The remaining two, though, will be held in the spring, and there’s still time to try to make one of the teams.
Interested players must register to try out (and, through the end of the year, not every school from which the games draw had a registered player). Those students can still register at oleansoccerclub.com.
Following is the full list of schools that are now included in the Corporate Cup:
New York: Allegany-Limestone, Andover, Belfast, Bolivar-Richburg, Cattaraugus-Little Valley, Cuba-Rushford, Ellicottville, Falconer, Fillmore, Frewsburg, Genesee Valley, Hinsdale, Olean, Pioneer, Portville, Salamanca, Scio, Wellsville and Whitesville.
Pennsylvania: Bradford, Brockway, Brookville, Coudersport, Curwensville, DuBois, DuBois Central Catholic, Eisenhower, Elk County Catholic, Johnsonburg, Kane, Northern Potter, Port Allegany, Ridgway, Smethport, St. Marys and Warren.
Final roster selections will be made following the fourth tryout session in early April.
“Players are encouraged to attend as many of the four tryout sessions as possible,” Linderman said. “The more a player is seen and the more the coaches become familiar with players, the better the chance for that player to be selected. Of course, they have to have skills as well.”
The 2022 NY/PA Corporate Cup is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 24. Under the revamped format, the girls’ Silver Match will take place at noon with the boys’ Silver Match to follow at 2:30 p.m. The girls’ Gold Match is slated for 5 p.m. while the boys’ Gold Match will round out the event at 7:30 p.m.
“We have grown so much in the last five years,” Linderman added, “and we believe with the implementation of the Gold/Silver format and now having 152 players ‘make the cut,’ we will continue to grow.”
(J.P. Butler, Bradford Publishing Company group sports editor, can be reached at jbutler@oleantimesherald.com)