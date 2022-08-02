OLEAN — They followed the same script they’d been writing since Week 1.
Spencer Cornelius and Curtis Barner once again stood out among their peers at the fifth and final stop of the Penn-York Junior Golf League on Monday at Bartlett Country Club. Each made a run at the top spot, finishing this round as strongly as any other they’d played this season.
And once more, Cornelius got the better of his District 9 counterpart.
The Bradford native carded a 2-over par 72 in windy conditions to claim the Week 5 trophy in the top boys division (16-18), edging Barner by a stroke and giving him a first-place sweep of all four legs he played this summer. But though Cornelius again found himself at the top of the leaderboard, both came away with hardware in their final Penn-York outing.
CORNELIUS won his second-straight John Forrest “Most Outstanding Golfer” honor for low scoring average with a 70.75, topping Barner’s mark of 72.0. Barner, however, was the division’s overall point leader by virtue of Cornelius’ absence in Week 4 and won the Kevin Forrest Memorial award for good sportsmanship and perseverance.
“It feels really good,” said Cornelius, heading to Methodist University in the fall to continue his golf career and study professional golf management. “Last year, I didn’t play great, but I still got it done. This year, I played solid every single week. My game’s just been on top of what it has been the last few years and I’m just rolling with it.”
On Monday, Barner got off to a shaky start on the front nine while Cornelius slid every so slightly to begin the back nine. But both closed on a tear, with Barner playing the final five holes at 3-under and Cornelius playing the last four holes at 2-under while doing just enough to stay one shot ahead.
And in the end, both were a model of consistency.
CORNELIUS won each of his four stops -- he opted out of the Pine Acres leg to play in the Blaisdell Pro-Am across town -- going 71, 69, 71 and 72 (while edging Barner by three, two, four and one stroke along the way). Barner, though, acquitted himself well, turning in three second-place finishes, one first and a third.
“Just eight years of experience,” said Cornelius, when asked about that consistency. “I’ve played all these courses a ton of times. I’ve been a member at three (of them) over the past few years. Once you play them so many times, you know where to hit shots and where not to and your confidence just rises.”
Cornelius logged three birdies, three bogeys and a double while remaining relatively steady throughout. Barner, a 2022 Kane graduate who will continue his career at Pitt-Bradford, rallied from a 6-over start to again make it a neck-and-neck contest. The two finished six and five strokes ahead of third-place finisher Kamdyn McClain.
“It was definitely kind of staying at it,” Barner said. “Every week I kind of had a rough start or rough going at first, but (it was) just kind of staying in there and keeping it going. I kind of had to motivate myself because at first, I did not think it was gonna turn out to be a decent day, but I was like, ‘just keep grinding.”
“My whole game has been relatively good, but my irons are definitely the best. I only missed three greens today, so having 15 birdie putts at Bartlett is always a really big thing.”
IN BOYS’ division II (14-15), Kaden Heckman (Pennhills) won his third individual title of the year with an 84 over 18 holes, but Carter Davis (Cardinal Hills, 89) took first in the overall point standings. It played out similarly for girls’ division I, as Makenna Heckman (Pennhills) claimed her third title of the summer with a 41 over nine holes, but Olivia Schott (59) won the overall points championship.
Cam Bartman (Bartlett) garnered his first title with a 45 to pace the division III boys (12-13) category, though second-place Matthew Beaver, who shot a 48 on Monday, won the point standings through five stops. In division IV (11-under), Adam Leet won his first leg by defeating Colin Kahm in a playoff after both notched a 43, but Kaysen Beaver took the overall points title. On the girls’ side, Aliya Corignani (division III) and Eva Militello (division IV) both won their fifth title in five tries, each carding a 63 for nine holes while claiming the points standings as a result.
For Cornelius and Barner, there were few true holes in their game over the last five weeks, as each averaged 72 or better and had one round under par (with Cornelius also reaching par in a win at Wellsville.
Added Barner, “both of us, the consistency was huge tee to green, from hitting good drives to hitting good second shots. I think for both, our putting could have been a little better, but overall we both did pretty good, so can’t complain.”