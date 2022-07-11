BRADFORD, Pa. — Spencer Cornelius has experience at all five of the Penn-York Junior Golf League courses.
The league veteran knows none better, however, than his home course.
Two weeks after winning the first of the five-stop series, Cornelius turned in a 1-under par 69 to win Monday’s leg at The Pennhills Club. Cornelius shot 34 on the front nine holes and 35 on the back, holding off a valiant comeback by runner-up Curt Barner to win his second Division I boys (age 16-18) crown in as many tries.
“It’s nice playing your home course,” said Cornelius, a recent graduate of Bradford Area High School. “I’ve been a member (at Pennhills) for three years now and play here as much as I can. I know these greens pretty well now and it worked out to my advantage (Monday).”
Cornelius finished two strokes ahead of Barner’s 71, as the pair distanced themselves from Jake Franz (Pennhills) and Kamdyn McClain (Bartlett Country Club), each of whom shot 76 to tie for third place.
“I’ve been playing well for three or four weeks now and have just been rolling with it,” Cornelius said. “My irons were good — I never got into trouble and hit a lot of greens, then kept two-putting and making a lot of pars.”
After taking 40 strokes to get through the front nine, Barner rebounded with a 31 on the back. The Kane native also finished second at Elkdale Country Club in Salamanca, New York two weeks prior.
“I was kind of in my head on the front; just going through the motions,” Barner said. “On the back, I got over myself a bit and had a better, positive mindset.”
Cornelius collected another 10 points, the maximum available each week, as he aims to defend his 2021 Division I boys title. He’ll carry a two-point lead over Barner into Week 3.
“I’ve been playing decent golf, but feel like I could definitely improve a bit,” Barner said. “There is a lot of good competition here, (Cornelius) has been playing great golf and it’s fun to come out and play against different kids every week.”
AFTER MISSING the Elkdale tournament, Makenna Heckman made her 2022 Penn-York debut in strong fashion, turning in a 44 across nine holes to win the top girls’ division. Like Cornelius, she took advantage of the familiarity of her home course.
“I was able to get right back into it — I started with a birdie and then just went from there,” Heckman said. “I’m hoping to shoot lower next time; improving my score every week.”
Monday’s sunshine, and the warm, dry weekend that preceded it, made for course conditions that pleased many of the 101 youth golfers that took to Pennhills. Last year, the tournament was played on the heels of heavy rain in the area, not allowing the course to dry out beforehand.
“A lot of my putts were dropping and the greens were amazing today,” Heckman said. “Last year, it was wet and everything stuck when it hit.”
Heckman finished four strokes ahead of Rylee Thompson (Bolivar Country Club), who was runner-up among the Division I girls. Thompson won two weeks ago at Elkdale, giving her a division-leading 19 points.
Kaden Heckman (Pennhills) won Monday’s boys Division II (age 14-15) crown, shooting a 47 to beat out runner-up Jaxon Morrison (Cardinal Hills). Liam McArdle (Caledonia) won his first title in boys’ Division III with a 40 across nine holes, while Dominik Myers (Bartlett) edged out Kaysen Beaver (Cardinal Hills) in a playoff hole to win the Division IV boys.
Aliya Corignani (Pine Acres) won her second consecutive stop, shooting a 59 to top the Division III girls, while Eva Militello (Orchard Park) shot a 57 to win the girls Division IV.
Penn-York will now pivot to Wellsville, New York on July 18 for its third of five stops.
Listed below are the top 10 scores by division for the second week of Penn-York Junior Golf:
BOYSDIVISION I (16-18)(18 holes) Score Points
1. S. Cornelius (PA) 69 10 2. C. Barner (Kane) 71 9 3. J. Franz (Pennhills) 76 7.5 4. K. McClain (Bartlett) 76 7.5 5. C. Strade (Birch Run) 77 5.5 5. J. Broeckel (Bonas) 77 5.5 7. T. Gray (Cable Hollow) 79 4 8. J. Pond (Elkdale) 80 3 9. D. Keleman(Chaut) 81 2 10. C. Porter (Kane) 83 .5 10. E. Wilbur (Bartlett) 83 .5
DIVISION II (14-15)(18 holes) 1. K. Heckman (Pennhills) 79 10 2. J. Morrison (C.H.) 84 9 3. C. Votgli (Bonas) 87 8 4. C. Davis (C.H.) 94 7 5. H. Schwartz (Bonas) 95 6 6. R. Lechner (Bartlett) 96 4 6. O. Wright (C.H.) 96 4 6. J. Day (Rolling Hills) 96 4 9. C. Miller (Bonas) 100 2 10. L. Howard (Smethport) 102 1
DIVISION III (12-13)(9 holes) 1. L. McArdle (Caledonia) 40 10 2. C. Bartman (Olean) 43 9 3. N. Beaver (C.H.) 43 8 4. M. Beaver (C.H.) 44 7 5. J. Bell (Pine Acres) 47 6 6. T. Urban (Pennhills) 51 5 7. C. Whalers (Coud) 54 4 8. K. Streich (Coud) 55 3 9. D. Boutillette (Bartlett) 62 2 10. R. Callen (Unattached) 64 1
DIVISION IV (11-under)(9 holes modified) 1. D. Myers (Bartlett) 48 10 2. K. Beaver (C.H.) 48 9 3. M. Roth (Rolling Hills) 49 8 4. A. Wade (Elkdale) 50 7 5. C. Crabtree (Chaut) 51 6 6. J. McDow (Bartlett) 52 5 7. A. Leet (Pine Acres) 56 4 8. E. Bell (Pine Acres) 57 2.5 8. L. Vecchio (Bartlett) 57 2.5 10. D. DiCerbo (Birch Run) 58 1
GIRLSDIVISION I (14-18)(9 holes) 1. M. Heckman (Pennhills) 44 10 2. R. Thompson (Bolivar) 48 9 3. A. Salvaggio (C.H.) 51 8 4. P. Leet (Pine Acres) 53 7 5. O. Schott (Coud) 55 6
DIVISION III (12-13)(9 holes) 1. A. Corignani (Pine Acres) 59 10 2. E. Duggan (Birch Run) 87 9
DIVISION IV (11-under)(9 holes modified) 1. E. Militello (Orchard Park) 57 10 2. T. Miller (Wellsville) 65 8 2. A. Sikora (Orchard Park) 65 8 3. M. Leslie (Bartlett) 65 8