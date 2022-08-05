OLEAN — Two 20-year-old college juniors, a veteran who has been in this spot some two dozen times and a teenager who’s had an incredible summer on the links.
Those are today’s semifinalists in the 86th Southwestern New York-Northwestern Pennsylvania Men’s Amateur Golf Tournament at Bartlett Country Club.
The two collegians are Tyler Thomas, a Corning resident who plays for Mercyhurst, and Peter Byrne, of South Orange, N.J., who made the roster after walking on at St. Bonaventure.
The veteran — Chris Blocher, still only 46 — pretty much owns the Men’s Amateur record book: most championships (10) and medals (7), tied for the lowest medal score (66), most appearances in the finals (12) and most berths in the semifinals.
That teenager on a hot streak? Two-time Penn-York Junior Golf League champion Spencer Cornelius, who was already this year’s Men’s Amateur Junior Medalist and, at 18, one of the youngest players to make the tournament’s final four.
Shortly before noon today, Thomas will square off against Cornelius and, in a matchup of current and former Bonnies, Byrne faces Blocher.
THE DAY’S last Championship Flight match, late Friday afternoon, was the best.
Cornelius, who plays out of Bradford’s Pennhills, defeated Mike Davis, a scratch player from Holiday Valley, 5-and-4, in the morning round.
That earned him a match with Kyle Henzel, 51, who survived 1-up in a morning-round victory over fellow Bartlett member Trent Unverdorben.
Cornelius, a 1.5 handicapper, and Henzel pretty much played the afternoon within a one-hole margin of each other. But on 17, Henzel, president and CEO of ZenSales, was 1-up but both flubbed their second shots. However, Cornelius, bound for Methodist University in Fayetteville, N.C., on a golf scholarship, chipped in for birdie to tie it and, on 18, he hit his approach shot within gimme birdie distance to win the match.
“I’ve been playing awfully well,” he admitted, “my game has been pretty solid. And, in the afternoon, I couldn’t have hit that chip any better to tie the match. And, on 18, that second shot was almost perfect, it was a great way to finish.
“I start college next week and I’m excited to go.”
THOMAS, who plays to a plus-.6 handicap at Corning Country Club, ground out a 1-up victory over Bartlett’s Shaun Callahan in the morning, then ousted Birch Run’s Marcus Aiello, a plus-1 at Birch Run and former medalist (2020) and Men’s Amateur finalist (2018), 3-and-2.
“This is the second time I played in this,” said Thomas, a finance major who hopes to gotto law school. “Last year I made the Championship Flight and lost in the first round. Today, both rounds I played well and Idrove the ball well, which was the key to my success.”
Byrne, a 2.5 handicapper at New Jersey National, defeated Bartlett’s Tim Hall Jr., 1-up in 20 holes, Friday morning and edged Scott Brady, also of Bartlett and the 2013 medalist, 2-and-1, in the afternoon.
FINALLY, Blocher, the defending champion and winner of seven of the last dozen Men’s Amateurs, beat Kane’s Curtis Barner, the 18-year-old runner-up in the Penn-York Junior Golf League and bound for the University of Pittsburgh-Bradford golf team, 1-up in 20 holes.
In the afternoon, the plus-1 from Bartlett beat Pennhills veteran Keith Stauffer, 4-and-3.
Of the morning round, Blocher, playing in his 30th Men’s Amateur recalled, “It was a great match, both of us shot (1-under) 69. Then, he got in a tough spot on the extra hole and he didn’t get up-and-down, I had an 8-footer for birdie and didn’t even have to putt it. But he was flawless yesterday against Eric (McHone, 2003 champ, in a 7-and-6 win), he didn’t miss a shot.
“Then, in the afternoon against Keith, I birdied five of the first 10 holes and finished 4-under through 15.”
TODAY’S PAIRINGS 45-59 Consolation Flight
8:00 a.m.: Burton (Brian) vs. Martinelli 8:10 a.m.: Folts vs. Jones
60 & over Consolation Flight 8:20 a.m.: Hendrix (Mike) vs. Phillips 8:30 a.m.: Pauly vs. Morton Senior Flight (65 & 0ver)
8:40 a.m.: Brady (Mike) vs. Reiley 8:50 a.m.: Sherman vs. Brady (Jim)
5th Flight 9:10 a.m.: Buchholz vs. R. Chapman 9:20 a.m.: Bush vs. Galvin
4th Flight 9:30 a.m.: Schaefer vs. Hendrix (Mark) 9:40 a.m.: Swanson, C. vs. Burke
3rd Flight
10:00am Swanson, D. vs. Henzel (Dominik) 10:10am Worth vs. Santana
2nd Flight 10:20 a.m.: Baire, Jr. vs. Colligan, Jr. 10:30 a.m.: Chapman vs. Dwaileebe
1st Flight 10:50 a.m.: Almonacid vs. Russell 11:00 a.m.: Swanson, N. vs. Vecchio Consolation Championship Flight 11:10 a.m.: Carls vs. Shaw 11:20 a.m.: McClain vs. Derwick
Championship Flight 11:40 a.m.: Thomas vs. Cornelius 11:50 a.m.: Byrne vs. Blocher