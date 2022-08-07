OLEAN — The winner of this year’s 86th Southwestern New York-Northwestern Pennsylvania Men’s Amateur Golf Tournament became only the third player to claim the title the same year he was junior medalist.
And the last pairing offered a unique set of caddies as father and son were on the bag of each finalist.
When it was over Sunday afternoon at Bartlett Country Club, Bradford’s Spencer Cornelius, this year’s junior medalist who won with a qualifying score of 1-over-par 71, had somewhat unexpectedly beaten 10-time former champion Chris Blocher, 3-and-2.
The 18-year-old bound for Methodist University in Fayetteville, N.C., where he will double major in pro golf management and finance, earned his Men’s Amateur Championship the hard way.
Blocher, the physical education teacher and basketball coach at Hinsdale Central School, was 2-up after four holes of the two-round final, but Cornelius rediscovered his game and led by four at the 14th. At the end of the morning half, the Penn-York Junior Golf League champion, who has a 1.5 handicap at Pennhills, was still 3-up.
But after intermission Blocher, 46, showed why he was in his 13th final with a tourney record for victories. He won three of the first five holes to tie the match and on No. 7 went one up.
“I KNEW that he didn’t play great the first 18 holes,” Cornelius said, “so I expected him to start making birdies and told myself to not get startled and stay in it.
“I had a great caddy today in Sean (Campbell) and he told me to play my game and keep doing what I was doing.”
Ahhh, the caddies.
Sean and Spencer became friends while playing in the Penn-York League, even though the former went to Allegany-Limestone and the latter to Bradford High.
Meanwhile, Sean’s dad, Steve, Associate Athletics Director for Facilities & Game Operations at St. Bonaventure, coached Blocher at SBU, and, as he has in recent years, caddied for Chris.
But, after the morning round, Blocher knew he was in trouble.
“It was one of the worst two or three rounds I’ve had this year,” he said. “I played awful and putted poorly all day. I made a few in the afternoon, but I putted poorly for me.”
And even when Blocher took the lead, he didn’t necessarily feel it was his title to win.
“I didn’t think about that, I stayed in the present … one shot at a time,” he said.
And there was good reason as Blocher couldn’t pad his one-up lead while Cornelius kept making pressure putts.
“My putter saved me in the middle of the round on the second 18,” he said. “I made some clutch putts. You don’t normally make all of them, but I did today and it worked out in my favor.”
Cornelius admitted, “I think I played good … I only had five bogeys on the day (34 holes) and I was 2-under total (over that span). I’d been playing great all week and I knew if I played the same way I had been, I was going to stand a really good chance to win today.”
WITH THE WIN, he joined Ed Suchora (1993) and Brennan Payne (2004) as the only players to win the Men’s Amateur the same year they were junior medalist.
And Blocher, who’s a plus-1 at Bartlett, sees no disgrace in losing to a teenager.
“It’s different now, kids are playing a lot more golf at a younger age and they’re more seasoned younger,” he said. “Going into this week, I knew I didn’t have my best stuff, I wasn’t playing that great. I shot 40 on the front nine in the qualifier and 31 on the back, so I kept trying and never gave up. I beat some good players and played good in spurts, but I didn’t have it on autopilot.
“There were years in the past where I put it on autopilot and felt really comfortable with everything and you take that for granted. But this week was pure effort though I managed to stay positive. And I’m going to be fine in 30 minutes.”
Of course, there’s a reason for that.
“I look at it like I’m representing other people now like Kyle (Henzel, Men’s Amateur Director), Eric (McHone 2003 champion) and all the other guys who have won this tournament and even my kids. I’m aware of that … you’ve got to be a good guy. So I’m going to be the same guy down there (at the clubhouse) as I would have been had I won.”
Meanwhile, Cornelius offered a shout out to a special person.
“My grandpa taught me to play golf,” he said. “My grandfather coached the girls team at UPB and when I turned 10 he taught me how to play. That led me here and I couldn’t ask for anything more.”