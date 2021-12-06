Travis Cooney’s talent was clear to Smethport’s coaching staff from the time he arrived as a freshman.
Cooney didn’t just get a taste of varsity football as a ninth-grader in 2018 — he was the starting middle linebacker on a team that enjoyed an undefeated regular season and won two playoff games. Since then, he’s grown into one of the Big 30’s premier defensive talents.
Now a senior, Cooney’s breakout 2021 season earned him a spot on this year’s Big 30 All-Star team and the honor of Big 30 Defensive Player of the Year.
It had been 25 years since a Smethport player was selected for the award. The last Hubber to do so, however, became one of Cooney’s closest mentors.
“He spent a lot of time in the offseason getting bigger and faster,” said Smethport defensive coordinator Jim Berlin, who was the Big 30 DPOY while playing for Smethport in 1996. “The kid’s got a motor. He doesn’t really say anything to anybody, but he’s there to compete. He has an appetite to succeed that pushed him to a place he hadn’t been yet, and it showed on the field this year.”
BERLIN FIRST took note of Cooney while the latter was in junior high. He recognized the young ‘backer’s potential, and after observing his eagerness to compete, felt comfortable plugging him into the middle of a defensive lineup full of upperclassmen.
“That’s not for everybody,” Berlin said. “There are always going to be growing pains with a ninth-grader, but it was all coachable stuff, nothing talent-wise. He got bigger and stronger as he grew, but the fundamentals and field awareness were there the whole time.”
Cooney made a name for himself while still young — he recorded 52 tackles as a freshman before adding 80 stops as a sophomore and 42 more in a seven-game junior season. His 2021 campaign, however, which featured 106 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, nine sacks and two interceptions, vaulted him from a reputable defender to a can’t-miss player at the LB position.
“He’s a stalwart defensively,” Smethport head coach Adam Jack said. “That’s a word that’s not used very much these days. He’s just so dependable and reliable in there; you can count on him all four downs to be where he’s supposed to be and make sure everyone else is where they’re supposed to be.”
Cooney takes pride in his craft. During football season, he can often be found watching film on opposing teams, dissecting and game-planning for each offense much like a professional would. He was Smethport’s “field general” on defense, a title earned through laborious hours of practice and preparation.
“He’s always been a film guy, but this year, he was really on top of it and spent a lot of time watching film,” Berlin said. “To me, if his film study wasn’t what it was, he would have had a good season but not a great season.”
Cooney credited much of his preparation to his coaching staff. Maturity that came with experience, he said, also helped to ready him each week.
“I made better reads this year, let myself loose and played less hesitant,” Cooney said. “(The coaching staff) did a really good job of preparing for each team and making things easy.”
The DPOY nod was a preseason goal of the modest senior. Berlin, he said, helped push him to earn it.
“It’s really an honor,” Cooney said. “He’s taken me under his wing since I was a freshman, and that’s been a goal of mine the whole time.”
COONEY WAS joined by fellow all-star linebackers Hunter Wall (Ridgway), Jake Costanzo (Kane), Zander Keim (Portville), Logan Ellis (Pioneer) and Jaiden Huntington (Randolph). Wall was one of three Ridgway players selected to the defense, which also included defensive end Dan Park and defensive back Domenic Allegretto.
The trio helped lead the Elkers to their fifth District 9 championship game appearance in six years, allowing 18 points per game while holding six of their 12 opponents to two scores or less.
“We started the year off on fire, and after a couple key injuries, we really struggled defensively for a couple games,” Ridgway coach Mark Heindl said. “I credit those three kids with helping us re-group and get back to the district finals.”
Wall led the team with 154 tackles, 10 of which went for loss, and recorded 1.5 sacks. Park recorded 77 tackles, 7.5 sacks and an interception, while Allegretto made 54 tackles and two interceptions. They were just three of seven Elkers that recorded more than 50 total tackles, a testament to the defensive depth that Ridgway relied on.
“It wasn’t just one guy. Each one of them had a role, and when all 11 guys did their job, our defense was pretty dangerous,” Heindl said. “Not only this year, but in years past. They’re great kids, tremendous football players and all-around athletes. All the other sports they play tie into making them better football players.”
Joining Park on the Big 30 defensive line were Pioneer’s Jasiah Jarocinski, Salamanca’s Kody Shinners and Bolivar-Richburg’s Trent Sibble. Other defensive backs included Railey Silvis (Olean), Logan Grinols (Franklinville-Ellicottville), Luke Pagett (Randolph) and Jack Buncy (Pioneer).