OLEAN — For the second time in the last three nights, the Olean High volleyball team found itself in a wild five-set affair.
And for the second time, it managed to pull out a thrilling victory.
Leah Williams piled up an impressive 21 kills and 11 digs and the Huskies rallied from a 2-0 deficit to top cross-town rival Allegany-Limestone, 3-2, in a CCAA Central showdown on Thursday night. The Gators claimed the first two sets, 25-21 and 25-19, but beginning with an extra-points triumph in Set No. 3, Olean roared back with sets of 26-24, 25-21 and 16-6 for the victory.
Logan Baer facilitated the offense with 37 assists and seven aces while Michell Droney had a double-double of 10 kills and 10 digs, plus two blocks, for the Huskies. On Tuesday, Olean had leads of 1-0 and 2-1, and dropped a 27-25 decision in the second set, before dispatching Falconer, 3-2.
For the Gators on Thursday, Serena Frederick had 15 digs and seven kills and Bella Baldwin had 11 kills.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALLCCAA CENTRALPortville 3, Dunkirk 0DUNKIRK — Ava Haynes posted a near double-double nine kills and nine digs as Portville cruised to a 25-12, 25-9, 25-6 triumph.
Tori Unverdorben added eight kills and four digs, Lillian Bentley had six aces, four kills and four digs and Jillian Stebbins notched 23 assists and eight aces for the Panthers. Mia Rhinehart chipped in eight aces and five digs.
Portville will head to the St. Mary’s of Lancaster tournament on Saturday.
GIRLS SWIMMINGFredonia 111, Allegany-Limestone 72FREDONIA — Jenna Truby went 4-for-4 and Abby Roth and Angie May were part of three victories to spur Fredonia.
Truby won the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke and swam on two first-place relays for the Hillbillies. Roth claimed the 50 freestyle, May won the 100 free and each was also part of two relay wins.
For Allegany-Limestone, Lauryn Ball (200 free, 100 back) and Paige Pecorella (200 IM, 500 free) were both double-winners. Michaella Rhodes broke her own school record in diving with a second-place score of 250.05.
Southwestern 109, Olean 76OLEAN — Megan Jackson continued an impressive start to her season, but Olean came up short.
Jackson won both the 100 free and 200 free and led off the winning 200 freestyle relay team for the Huskies. Two nights after qualifying for states in the 100 free, she did the same in the 50 free with her leadoff split of :24.64 in the 200 freestyle relay. Tyyetta Herman claimed the 50 free and helped Olean to wins in both the 200 free relay and 400 free relay.
Lindsey Spitz (200 IM, 100 breast) and Stella Hren (100 fly, 500 free) both won two events and swam on the top 200 medley relay team for Southwestern.
Salamanca 68, Pioneer 33
YORKSHIRE — Mikaela Tennity and Charlie Ross each accounted for four wins to power Salamanca to its first win.
Tennity won the 200 free and 500 free while Charlie Ross took the 200 IM and 100 fly. Those two also teamed up with Makenzie Crouse and Camryn Quigley to claim both the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay.
Quigley (100 breast), Addison Follman (100 back, first varsity win) and Gabby Bly (diving) also added individual wins for the Warriors (1-1). For Pioneer, Madison Giboo (50 free) and Savannah Beaudette (100 free) each had wins, and the latter led off the winning 400 freestyle relay team.