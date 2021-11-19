Dominick Welch splashed a 3-pointer from the right wing.
Jaren Holmes hit one from the left side.
Kyle Lofton found nothing but net from the corner.
And as the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team began to heat up, so too did its chances of pulling off the improbable, progressing from a prayer, to a possibility, to one of the most profound November promises of the Mark Schmidt era.
Bona had been off to a cold start from 3-point range, connecting on only 10-of-56 over its first three games. It had just played its worst half, offensively, of the young season, shooting just 31 percent due largely to poor shot selection. And this time, it truly paid for it, trailing a Top 50 Clemson team by margins of 16 (in the first half) and 14 with 13:30 remaining.
Much as it’s done from the start, however, Bona rallied.
But this wasn’t coming back to beat Canisius and Siena at home. This was something else entirely.
KYLE LOFTON again went into takeover mode, totaling 18 second-half points, and the Bonnies went 10-of-12 from distance over the final 20 minutes while roaring back for an incredible 68-65 victory before a “Reilly Center South” audience of 3,464 in the semifinals of the Charleston Classic at TD Arena on Friday.
No. 22 Bona (4-0) has now secured a pair of non-league wins that will go a long way come March. It moved on to Sunday’s championship, where it will meet Shaka Smart and Marquette, who rallied from 12 down to beat West Virginia in the other semifinal.
Perhaps more importantly, it demonstrated: This team, and the steely demeanor with which it plays, is, indeed, for real.
“We’ve been here before, even last year,” Lofton said of the Bonnies’ unflappable nature in the face of second-half deficits. “The five seniors, that shows our poise and how confident we are. We’ve got a lot of tough guys, we’ve got a lot of fight. We’re gonna fight until the buzzer rings.
“I told everybody: We’ve been here before. No panic.”
BETWEEN its own miserable start and a hot-shooting half from Clemson, Bona fell behind 32-16 with 3:11 left in the first frame. The lead actually seemed that much more insurmountable when considering the caliber of opponent.
In the final minute, however, Welch hit a trey and Osun Osunniyi had a tip-in at the buzzer that brought the deficit back to a much more manageable 10 points (36-26). And that’s the spark the Bonnies brought into the second stanza.
“It gave us a little bit of momentum. We didn’t play well in the first half, and being down 10, it could have been worse,” coach Mark Schmidt said, before acknowledging, “from a coach’s standpoint, I was happy to only be down 10.”
After trading 3s to open the half, Bona still found itself down 51-37 nearing the midway point of the period. And that’s when everything changed.
Schmidt’s team, on the strength of five treys, embarked upon a spectacular 21-2 run, turning a 14-point deficit into a five-point (58-53) lead with 5:56 left. Holmes knocked down a 3 with 1:34 left to break a 63-all tie and give Bona the lead for good. Lofton made a pair of free throws with 19 ticks left to make it a three-point game (68-65) again.
And, in the end, Bona not only tightened up defensively the way it so often does, it produced one the more prolific scoring barrages since this group has been together.
“To shoot 10-for-12 from 3s, I’m not sure I could shoot 10-for-12 going out there right now, by myself,” said a jesting Schmidt, whose team matched its season total for 3s in just that half while finishing 14-of-24 for the game. “We showed some physical and mental toughness. Even in the huddles; ‘we’re alright, we’re going to work at it,’ and that’s what we did.
“We hit some big shots, we got some stops and we beat a really, really good team. We found a way, and I’m just proud of our effort.”
Holmes, after a 1-for-8 start, finished with 19 points, 14 after the break. Jalen Adaway added 14 points. Those two and Lofton combined for 37 of the Bonnies’ 42 second-half points and the all-conference duo of Lofton and Holmes netted the final 21 points, every one of them needed to complete the comeback.
“I was definitely confident,” said Lofton, who had 22 for the game. “I’m one of those shooters where I see one go in, the basket gets bigger. I got a wide open (first) look. Me hitting that, it just made the basket look bigger and I kept shooting.”
BONA HAD a tough time guarding P.J. Hall, who finished with 22 points, but surrendered just 12 points to a quality offensive team over the final 12:33. On the Tigers’ final possession, Holmes tipped Nick Honor’s game-tying 3-point attempt from the corner at the buzzer.
“I thought we did a better job in the second half,” Schmidt said of the defensive effort. “Hall’s really difficult to guard inside and out, because if you double-team him, they have four guys that can really shoot the ball.
“They missed some shots; we didn’t play perfectly, but the effort was there. They shared the ball, they took care of the ball (9 turnovers). Clemson’s known for their halfcourt defense and … nine turnovers is a heck of a job.”
Holmes said Bona prepares for such trying moments by stacking one team against another in practice, thereby creating adversity from which it must fight. His group responded yet again on Friday … with the help of its increasingly famous fan base.
“I think our togetherness, our brotherhood, it just shows,” the senior guard said. “And the Bona faithful, they got us through it again. They’re the best fanbase in the country, we need them every game and every game’s a home game for us, honestly. It just feels like that. The love and support we have down here in Charleston, it’s like the whole nation is becoming Bona fans.”