WELLSVILLE — For the fourth time this season, opposing batters had no answer for Wellsville’s softball pitching.
The Lions (8-1) threw their fourth no-hitter of the season, this time a combined effort from Makenzie Cowburn and Makenna Dunbar in a 22-0 five-inning shutout of Gowanda.
Cowburn struck out seven and walked two over the first three innings and Dunbar threw the next two, striking out four without a walk.
Not to be outdone, Wellsville’s hitting had another big day as Averee Palmatier hit a grand slam and Dunbar hit a three-run homer, both finishing with two hits.
Marissa Ordway and Emma Dunaway both had three hits including a double each. Brazen Beckwith and Cowburn had two hits and two RBI each.
“Our pitching has been top-notch this season and tonight was no different,” Wellsville coach Matt Burke said. “We pounded the strike zone and mixed speeds and all the way through our hitters really swung the bats well.
“It seems like anybody in our lineup can and does come up with big hits … that’s a good feeling to have as a coach. And the leadership on this team is tremendous.”
NON-LEAGUE
Fillmore 15, Canisteo-Greenwood/Jasper-Troupsburg 9
FILLMORE — Fillmore’s Skylar Gaddy went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI and Mylee Miller went 2-for-4 to pace a win for the Eagles (2-2).
Miller pitched six innings, striking out seven with six walks before Sadie Wolcott closed the game with one strikeout and no walks.
C-G/J-T’s Kadyn Pilero, Brook Burd, Kaley Davis and Sydney Drouin had two hits apiece.