What a difference a week makes.
If you thought National Football League “parity” was a public relations-created myth, take a look at the standings two games in.
After Week 2, only seven teams are unbeaten, a mere two of them in the AFC — the Raiders and Broncos — both in a suddenly-interesting West division.
And all it took was a 35-0 thrashing of the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday afternoon to get Bills fans back off the ledge.
Now Buffalo, New England and Miami share the AFC East lead with only two teams ahead of them in the entire conference, as favorite Kansas City blew an 11-point fourth-quarter lead to the Ravens Sunday night on the road, six days after Baltimore had gifted the Raiders a win in Las Vegas.
All five of those teams, plus six others are now 1-1 in the AFC.
THE BILLS’ win, somewhat sloppy but emphatic, eased much concern as they await the Washington Football Team’s appearance Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium.
And while quarterback Josh Allen hasn’t played to the elite level expected the first two games — he’s 47-for-84 passing (56%) for 449 yards with three touchdowns, an interception, four sacks and a modest 77.9 rating — under duress against the Dolphins he threw impressive TD passes of five and eight yards to wideout Stefon Diggs and tight end Dawson Knox, respectively.
Then too, Buffalo, so far, has upgraded its ground game. Last season, the Bills averaged 4.2 yards per carry and 108 per game rushing, tied for 19th in the league. So far those numbers are 4.7 and 130, about a 12% improvement.
THEN THERE’S the defense.
In two games, coordinator Leslie Frazier’s crew has surrendered only 16 points and, no, that ugly blocked punt TD by Pittsburgh wasn’t charged to the ‘D,’ that was all on the special teams.
It’s hard to complain about a shutout plus one touchdown and three field goals given up in the other over 120 minutes of football. That’s especially true when holding NFL teams to a mere 234 yards a game in two starts and surrendering under 190 yards passing in each.
Buffalo has also generated eight sacks — four per game — compared to just over two last season. And after forcing no takeaways by the Steelers in the opener, the Bills logged three versus Miami, though one was by the special teams on a fumbled punt.
“It was definitely an emphasis throughout the week that we wanted to take the ball away. It was great to see it come to fruition in the game and it really helped our team have success,” Frazier admitted. “It’s a big deal and we’ll continue to harp on it and hopefully we’ll continue to have success moving forward.”
And besides Buffalo’s success against opposing passing games, its performance against the ground game has been impressive.
The Steelers had only 75 yards on 21 carries and the Dolphins, even less, 71 on 20 tries; combined, that’s a modest 3.6 yards per carry. Last season, Buffalo surrendered a yard more per attempt and gave up an average of 120 ground yards a game.
“We went into (the game) saying we really wanted to be aggressive and attack the line of scrimmage and our guys executed,” Frazier said. “That’s the key to our success, the execution and the preparation during the week. A lot of the things we did (against Miami) are things we’ve done in the past but the execution was on-point. Our guys did a terrific job during the week of preparing to go out and execute their assignments.”
And he saw it coming.
“On Thursday, I felt like they had a really good grasp and we were on track,” Frazier said, “you could see their confidence in the game plan building and when we wrapped up on Friday we were really excited about the direction we were going and how in tune the guys were with us coaches as to how we saw the game unfolding. You knew they got the vision of what we anticipated.”
