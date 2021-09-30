The performance wasn’t exactly what she had hoped … but the experience was priceless.
Martha Ruether, the vision-impaired Allegany native who’s had a near-decade career as a high-level paralympic swimmer and has been the subject of numerous stories in this space, is just back from one of the two high points of her athletic journey.
After competing in the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro — logging an eighth-place finish in the 50-meter freestyle — Ruether, now 27, qualified for the coronavirus-delayed 2020 Games in Tokyo.
Her intent was to swim two events — 50 free and 100 breaststroke — but a third was added when a teammate couldn’t compete in the 100 butterfly.
She recorded finishes between 12th (butterfly) and 15th (freestyle) in the world in the three events, based on non-finals times.
Ruether just returned to Malone University in Canton, Ohio, where she’s a second-year graduate student (clinical mental health counseling) and grad assistant swim coach.
THIS WEEK she talked about her experience in Japan.
“That 50 (freestyle) race was kind of a crapshoot ... you have to have luck on your side for everything to go correctly and that’s for everybody,” she said. “(Mine) wasn’t an ideal goal time, but it was OK, just not what I was hoping for.
“Collectively, everybody swam a little bit slower in the morning. I don’t know if that was on purpose. I don’t do that, I’m not that confident making it to the finals that I can do that and I have never felt that way regardless of my standing in that event. But some people do that, back off in the morning and go hard at night.”
And there was also the Covid factor.
“It was odd,” Ruether said, “there was a big divide between people who had constant training during quarantine and people who probably didn’t. You could tell, people were either swimming lights-out or not swimming very well.
“I was in Allegany and everything was closed up, so there was a lot of dry-land (training). It worked for some people and I’m at the older end of my career and tried to make the best of what I had (available).”
She admitted, “My priorities, as I’ve gotten older in my career, have changed a little bit.
“My hundred fly was pretty good, it’s an off event for me and it was my highest-scoring event which was surprising because it’s my third-best. It just happened to be a solid swim. I was pretty happy with it, I didn’t make it back (to the finals), but I didn’t really expect to. That was just to get into the meet and see how everything worked because it was the first day of competition.”
Ruether added, “My 100 breast time was OK, but it was worse than trials. My best was from Rio and I haven’t touched it since, so I don’t know if the crowd was hyping me up or what happened.”
SHE ADMITTED taking a different approach than five years ago.
“I tried to not put so much pressure on myself for these games,” Ruether said. “In Rio I was really focused on performance goals and medaling and that took the fun out of it. This time I definitely wanted to look at it as enjoy-the-experience and swim the best I can in the circumstances I was in.
“Back before Rio, I was just training and that was my life. Now I’m a graduate assistant, I’m in a 300-hour internship, I was training myself as well as being in school so I was spinning in a lot of places. For the most part, with everything under consideration, I was pretty happy with the way that I swam.”
She added, “It was a really great experience, I got to reflect on just how grateful I was to be there this time, especially with Covid. The likelihood of not having the games was so high even up to before we left. We were Covid-tested every day and if you tested positive, you were done, you were isolated and had to go home.
“I kind of wanted to step into a behind-the-scenes role with our younger athletes. It’s really high-stakes competition and they’re away from their families and halfway around the world. I just wanted to be there for them. I’ve been in paralympic swimming for nine years and I wanted to be that person who could answer questions and offer some sense of comfort when they might need somebody.”
AS FOR Tokyo as Olympic host?
“Overall the experience was wonderful, everybody in Japan was extremely kind and generous,” Ruether said. “We got to do our pre-training at a (U.S.) Air Force base in Yokota and it was really nice to have a little America away from home.
“There was no sightseeing … that’s pretty common. In Rio we weren’t allowed to go anywhere either. … most of the time you’re just going from the (Olympic) Village to your venue.
She pointed out, “I had a much bigger appreciation for the opportunity I had. The realization that we were at the Paralympic Games didn’t really hit me last time (in Rio) because then I was like, I’ve been in a bunch of different meets and this is just another one.
“In comparison to Rio, where one day we had 18,000 people in the stands and it’s a wall of sound you’re walking out into, in Tokyo there were no spectators. I think the magnitude and size of the competition just kind of hits you when you realize that spectator level isn’t there.”
THE 2024 games are set for Paris and Ruether hasn’t decided whether to continue competing at age 30, but her Olympic memories are already secure.
“It was a great experience and I’m really proud that I can say I’ve been to two Paralympic Games and finished in the Top 15 in the world in everything I swam,” she said. “Not many people can say that and I’m really grateful that I got the experience.”
Even without fans.
“It was a little weird, for sure, but I’m used to it because we don’t have a lot of spectators at our meets in America,” Ruether said. “But at an international level it’s very odd. A lot of people said it was a weird Games and it felt like the intensity level wasn’t there. I really didn’t care about that but some people were upset that it wasn’t going to be hyped up by fans.
“Would (fans) have been great, absolutely. Would we have seen better times across the board, maybe. But we were lucky to have it at all.”
