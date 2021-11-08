Can we call a moratorium on referring to the Bills as a “Super Bowl Team” come February … at least until they prove it?
Oh, this week, the consensus among Las Vegas bookmakers was that Buffalo was the leading candidate to annex the Lombardi Trophy at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium in 2022.
After all, they were tied with Baltimore and Las Vegas (5-2) for the best AFC record among teams which had already had their bye week.
And, of the conference contenders, they had the softest season-closing schedule and were in the midst of a soft streak where they were facing the Dolphins (1-7) and Jaguars and Jets (both 1-6 heading into this week) with a perfect opportunity to make its bid for AFC superiority after beating Miami last Sunday.
Funny thing, though, two of those teams prevailed yesterday, the Dolphins downing Houston (1-8) and Jacksonville absolutely embarrassing Buffalo, 9-6, at TIAA Bank Stadium.
And if you doubt the impact of that Bills loss, consider several national TV commentators called it “the upset of the year” in the NFL.
THE LEAGUE’S scoring leader – 33 points per game – endured its first game without tallying a touchdown since it happened four times in 2018 and was involved in a game sans a TD for the first time since a 9-3 loss at Charlotte in ‘17.
This Buffalo loss was as galling as it gets.
Suddenly, the Bills are just another team in the AFC.
Baltimore (6-2) leads the conference along with Tennessee (before Sunday night’s game), after which come the Bills, Chargers and Raiders (5-3), New England, Cincinnati, Denver, Cleveland and Kansas City (all 5-4), and Pittsburgh (4-3) plays tonight.
Of those 12 teams, only seven will make the playoffs, which says how punitive the Bills’ loss might be.
The reality is, Buffalo’s five wins have come against teams – Miami twice, Houston, Washington and Kansas City – that are a combined 10-26 through Week 9 while their other losses have been to Pittsburgh and Tennessee which, together, were 10-5 heading into last night.
AFTER LOSING to the team that came into this week’s games tied for the fourth-worst record in the league, a bothered Bills coach, Sean McDermott, admitted, “They were ready to play and we weren’t.
“You can’t beat yourself … whether it’s penalties, turnovers, fundamentals. Way too many penalties, self-inflicted, (we didn’t) keep our poise”
Ah, those penalties.
Buffalo finished with season highs in flags (12) and penalty yards (118).
If you need to be reminded, here’s how they broke down.
Cornerback Tre’Davious White, tackle Dion Dawkins and linebacker A.J. Klein were each called for unnecessary roughness, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds for roughing the passer, cornerback Levi Wallace for taunting, special teamer Taiwan Jones for running into the kicker, guard Cody Ford for holding, cornerback Siran Neal for pass interference and illegal use of hands, tackle Star Lotulelei for defensive holding and guard Ike Boettger and tight end Tommy Sweeney both for false starts.
The call on Wallace – one of five personal fouls – particularly annoyed McDermott.
“That was (an officiating) crew that called taunting more than any other crew in the league and we were aware of that and didn’t execute,” he said.
And McDermott made it clear this defeat wasn’t on his league-leading defense.
“Defensively, we did some good things, 218 (yards surrendered) and nine points (given up). If you were to tell me we were going to have (that), at the end of the day …” he said without finishing. “(But still) we’ve got to look back at some of the things we did defensively as well ... trying to get off the field earlier and give the ball back to our offense.”
BUT, ON THIS day, Buffalo’s offense imploded.
Quarterback Josh Allen, who finished second in NFL MVP voting last season, played one of his worst games as a pro.
He finished 31-of-47 passing for 264 yards with two interceptions, four sacks, a lost fumble and a miserable 62.7 passer rating.
“Turnovers (are) what jump off the paper at me,” McDermott said. “(Josh) would tell you we’ve got to be smart with the football in certain situations. Just overall as an offense, we’ve got to figure some things out.
“We’ve got to fix some things and take a long look at the film. Up front we didn’t play well offensively or defensively. To score (only) six points … I did think we moved the ball at points. We had opportunities and then the drive would stall whether it was a turnover or for some reason.”
OF HIS offensive front, which surrendered those four sacks and let Allen be hit eight other times, McDermott maintained, “We have confidence in those guys on offense, both the staff and players.”
“We’ve got to look at energy level, execution and red zone early on ... we didn’t get much out of it.”
Then, of course, there Buffalo’s pathetic running game.
The figures are a bit skewed because Allen is the second-leading rusher on the season and topped the Bills with 50 yards on eight carries against the Jags. However, the backs who share the rushing role – Devin Singletary and Zack Moss – combined for a microscopic 22 yards on nine attempts.
“It’s a huge issue right now,” McDermott said of Buffalo’s ground game. “We’ve got to be able to run the football when we hand it off. Nine carries for 22 yards with the backs is not good enough.”
BUT HE doesn’t see Sunday’s implosion as anything more than an aberration.
“It’s a long season and guys have to realize it’s going to ebb and flow a little bit,” McDermott said. “We didn’t get the result we wanted and we’ve got to go back and fix some things ... make sure we identify where those problems are, particularly on the offensive side, and get them fixed in a hurry.
“They’ve got good players and good coaches and they played really well today. (Preparation is) why we’ve gotten the results we have until this point … we didn’t get it today and we have to go back and look at why.”
