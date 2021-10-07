Two of items of local interest, one a place, the other a person:
— Last week, during a trip to Jamestown, a friend insisted I visit the Chautauqua County Sports Hall of Fame.
Needless to say, there’s a quantum difference between that facility and what we have in Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties. Both of those focus on the high schools within their boundaries and rely on them to submit a nominee to be inducted at an annual dinner. Neither county has a permanent, publicized site, per se, to honor the inductees.
The CCSHOF encompasses the street-level floor — 6,600 square feet — of a building in the heart of downtown Jamestown with its inductees presented in orderly, interesting and compelling fashion via all manner of photos, memorabilia and framed stories.
And what makes it all so fascinating and such an honor is that its 221 members were first nominated with supporting documentation, then voted on by a 30-person Board of Directors.
Nominees must have been born in, lived in or achieved athletic success in Chautauqua County. That individual must have been an outstanding athlete (high school, college, amateur or pro); a coach, manager, administrator or official; or a person who has performed distinguished service to a sport.
Inductees, at a banquet, receive a ring and a plaque, the latter of which and an induction photo are then displayed in the facility.
And the CCSHOF is well worth a visit even for those outside the county.
Among those inductees familiar to those in the TH coverage area include auto racer Dick Barton, NFLers Chuck Crist, Shane Conlan, Bill Bergey, Jehuu Caulcrick and Jim McCusker, former Bona basketball star George Carter, baseball’s Nellie Fox and Irv Noren, golf’s Bob Gunnell and Dan O’Neill, broadcaster Van Miller, high school football’s Joe Sanfilippo and women’s basketball’s Tara VanDerveer.
The man who makes it all work is the Hall of Fame’s president, Randy Anderson, a retired teacher and coach from the Jamestown School District, who started as a board member and now pretty much runs every aspect of the CCSHOF as a “labor of love.”
The Chautauqua County Sports Hall of Fame is located at 15 W. Third St. Jamestown and is open Monday through Friday from noon-3 p.m. Admission is free.
For information, go to the web site info@chautauquasportshalloffame.org which also contains instructions for a virtual tour.
— Since he took over at Bartlett Country Club in 2019, Dwayne Randall has not only been the quintessential club pro, he’s also enhanced his reputation as an outstanding golfer in his own right.
In 2020 he was named Western New York PGA Player of the Decade (2010-19), mostly because he was WNY Player of the Year five times over that span (2010-12, ‘14 and ’18).
In his 25 years as a club pro he’s approaching 120 tournament victories and qualified for the PGA National Championship a dozen times.
Now 48 and owner of three career 59s, Randall added to his resume late this golf season.
He started with a tie for the victory — 3-under-par 67 — in Ellicottville’s Holiday Valley Pro-Am, Aug. 9. Then came a charmed 16 days.
On Sept. 12, he claimed the Locust Hill Pro-Am in Pittsford with a 3-under 68. Then, Sept. 26, Randall won the Africa 6000 at Erie, Pa.’s Kahkwa Club, shooting 4-under 68. The next day he prevailed in the Children’s Hospital Invitational at Buffalo’s Park Country Club via a glittering 6-under 65.
Of his success as a player, Randall has explained, “I’ve been fortunate as far as being able to play well in tournaments. It’s golf, you don’t always play well (but) in tournaments, but for whatever reason, I seem to do better. I don’t know why, maybe my focus narrows a little more than a casual round.”
He adds, though, “As much as I love to play and represent the club (in tournaments), my responsibilities at the club take precedence over anything. But, if there are no conflicts, it’s something I look forward to.”
And Randall admits to one advantage he enjoys in tournament play.
“I’m just one of those fortunate people who don’t need to practice a lot in order to stay sharp,” he said. “The best part of my game is putting, so I don’t really ever need to practice that. I just tend to make putts and, obviously, that always helps.”
